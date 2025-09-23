Image Credit : Getty

John Cena’s current WWE schedule is limited, with only three matches left before his planned exit. His upcoming bouts include Crown Jewel on October 11, Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, and a final appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025.

Rather than revisiting old rivalries, Cena appears focused on facing fresh competition. He even hinted at a possible clash with AJ Styles on social media, which effectively rules out another meeting with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.