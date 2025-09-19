Image Credit : Getty

When a world championship is on the line, it is difficult to argue against it closing a premium live event. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, a rivalry that has been simmering for over a year.

Rhodes missed Clash in Paris, making this his first defense of his second reign. With the company’s top prize at stake, and the possibility of Randy Orton’s involvement, the match carries the kind of weight that traditionally belongs in the main event slot.