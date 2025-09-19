- Home
5 Key Factors Why WWE Did Not Select John Cena vs Brock Lesnar As Wrestlepalooza Main Event
Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena could headline any event, but Wrestlepalooza has other priorities this year.
Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes Deserves The Spotlight
When a world championship is on the line, it is difficult to argue against it closing a premium live event. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, a rivalry that has been simmering for over a year.
Rhodes missed Clash in Paris, making this his first defense of his second reign. With the company’s top prize at stake, and the possibility of Randy Orton’s involvement, the match carries the kind of weight that traditionally belongs in the main event slot.
Cena’s Retirement Tour Doesn’t Guarantee Main Events
John Cena’s farewell run has been a major attraction, but not every stop requires him to headline. His clash with Brock Lesnar is a marquee bout, yet it lacks championship stakes.
WWE has two title matches and a high‑profile mixed tag team contest already on the card. Some fans might reject the idea of a non‑title match closing the show, especially when other bouts carry more long‑term implications.
AJ Lee’s Return Creates A Historic Opportunity
Women’s wrestling has come a long way since the days when female stars were rarely trusted to close major shows. AJ Lee’s comeback after a decade away, combined with CM Punk’s rivalry with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s involvement, makes the mixed tag team match a strong candidate for the main event.
The storylines and star power involved provide WWE with a chance to deliver a memorable closing moment that reflects the evolution of its women’s division.
WWE May Not Have A Surprise Planned For Cena vs. Lesnar
Main events often feature shocking twists or dramatic returns. At WrestleMania 41, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns closed Night 1 because Paul Heyman turned on his allies to side with Rollins. If WWE has nothing similar planned for Cena and Lesnar, the match may not justify the final slot.
A Gunther return, for example, would have elevated the bout, but if no such surprise is scheduled, the decision to place it earlier on the card makes sense.
Scheduling Against AEW All Out Influenced The Decision
AEW’s All Out will run the same day from Toronto, beginning in the afternoon. Wrestlepalooza starts at 7 PM EST, overlapping with the latter half of AEW’s show. WWE could use Cena vs. Lesnar to open the night, countering AEW’s broadcast directly.
This strategy is not unprecedented, Forbidden Door 2025 and NXT Heatwave 2025 also shared the same weekend. By placing the blockbuster clash earlier, WWE ensures maximum impact against its rival promotion.