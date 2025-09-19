4 Major Stars WWE Is Keeping Apart From The Wyatt Sicks On Friday Night SmackDown
WWE fans expected certain stars to cross paths with Uncle Howdy’s Wyatt Sicks, but the company has other plans.
Cody Rhodes Has Yet To Cross Paths With Uncle Howdy
Despite being the Undisputed WWE Champion and a central figure on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes has not been booked against the Wyatt Sicks. Many fans believe a feud between Rhodes and Uncle Howdy could elevate the faction leader’s singles status while also testing the American Nightmare’s title reign. For now, WWE has kept them apart, leaving speculation about when or if this clash will finally happen.
Alexa Bliss Still Absent From Wyatt Sicks Storylines
Alexa Bliss shares a deep history with Bray Wyatt’s legacy and had cryptic interactions with Uncle Howdy in the past. Given that connection, many assumed she would be tied to the Wyatt Sicks from the start. Yet, despite being on the same brand, WWE has avoided linking Bliss to the faction since its debut. This deliberate separation has surprised fans who continue to expect her eventual involvement.
Shinsuke Nakamura Kept Away From The Horror Faction
Shinsuke Nakamura, known as the King of Strong Style, has not been placed in any storyline with the Wyatt Sicks. On SmackDown, he has remained distant from the masked group, with no feuds or rivalries connecting them. The booking pattern suggests WWE is intentionally keeping Nakamura away, perhaps saving the confrontation for a later stage.
Aleister Black’s Dark Persona Remains Separate
Aleister Black’s character shares a similar eerie aura with the Wyatt Sicks, making a potential storyline between them an obvious draw. However, WWE has yet to bring the two sides together on the blue brand. By keeping them apart, the company may be building anticipation before eventually pairing Black with Uncle Howdy’s faction in a high‑profile angle.