Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton’s career highlights have often come when he has embraced his darker side. As a heel, The Viper is seen as more dangerous and unpredictable, which has made him one of WWE’s most compelling villains.

His current babyface run has lost momentum, especially after recent setbacks on SmackDown. A betrayal of Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel would allow Orton to return to his most effective role, revitalizing his character and giving him a fresh edge in storylines.