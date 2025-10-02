3 Strong Reasons Randy Orton Could Turn On Cody Rhodes And Align With The Vision
Randy Orton’s future may take a shocking turn at Crown Jewel. Here are three reasons why he could betray Cody Rhodes and side with The Vision.
Orton Thrives More As A Heel Than A Fan Favorite
Randy Orton’s career highlights have often come when he has embraced his darker side. As a heel, The Viper is seen as more dangerous and unpredictable, which has made him one of WWE’s most compelling villains.
His current babyface run has lost momentum, especially after recent setbacks on SmackDown. A betrayal of Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel would allow Orton to return to his most effective role, revitalizing his character and giving him a fresh edge in storylines.
A Chance To Rebuild After Drew McIntyre’s SmackDown Assault
Following SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes, sparking a feud with Orton, who stepped in to defend his former protégé. Their rivalry culminated on the September 12 edition of SmackDown, where Orton fell short against The Scottish Warrior.
That defeat left The Viper in need of a reset. Turning heel and joining The Vision would immediately restore his aura of menace, positioning him as a top threat once again and erasing the sting of his recent loss.
Betrayal Could Lead To A Title Shot Against Cody Rhodes
Earlier this year, Orton made it clear he wanted to become a 15‑time World Champion. After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at Backlash, he entered the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, only to lose to Cody Rhodes in the final at Night of Champions.
With that history, Orton has every reason to target Rhodes. A shocking betrayal at Crown Jewel in Perth could hand Seth Rollins the victory while setting up a heated feud between Orton and Rhodes, potentially leading to a championship clash down the line.