Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, but Brock Lesnar’s reputation as a perennial title contender always looms large. If The Beast decides to step into the picture, Rollins’ reign could be in jeopardy.

To protect his client’s run, Heyman might call in a personal favor and ask Lesnar to steer clear of the championship scene until Rollins eventually drops the gold. This would give The Visionary breathing room to extend his reign without the constant threat of Suplex City hanging over him.