- Home
- Sports
- 4 WWE Stars Who Might Shockingly Align With Seth Rollins Against Cody Rhodes At Crown Jewel
4 WWE Stars Who Might Shockingly Align With Seth Rollins Against Cody Rhodes At Crown Jewel
Seth Rollins may not stand alone against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Four major names could tilt the balance in his favor.
Randy Orton Could Turn The Tide
Randy Orton has been chasing his 15th World Championship, but Cody Rhodes blocked his path at Night of Champions after defeating him in the King of the Ring finals. With his ambitions still burning, The Viper could choose to betray Rhodes at Crown Jewel in Perth. A heel turn here would not only aid Seth Rollins but also position Orton as a dangerous contender for the World Title in the aftermath.
Brock Lesnar’s Return May Shift The Storyline
Brock Lesnar resurfaced at SummerSlam and later clashed with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, where he secured a decisive victory. In a shocking twist, The Beast Incarnate could interfere in the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship match, helping Rollins topple Cody Rhodes. Such a move would pave the way for a blockbuster showdown between Lesnar and Rhodes while also reuniting The Conqueror with Paul Heyman, who recently reintroduced him before his battle with Cena in Indianapolis.
Drew McIntyre Still Has Unfinished Business
Drew McIntyre has been relentless in his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship since Cody Rhodes reclaimed it at SummerSlam. Despite falling short at Wrestlepalooza, The Scottish Warrior remains determined. Crown Jewel could be the stage where McIntyre costs Rhodes his title defense against Rollins, opening the door for him to join The Vision and reignite his rivalry with The American Nightmare in pursuit of another championship opportunity.
LA Knight May Seek A New Path
LA Knight has been entangled in the ongoing conflict between The Vision and The Usos on RAW. After recent setbacks, the 42‑year‑old may look for a faction to restore his momentum. Since his rivalry with Jey Uso rules out joining The Usos, The Vision could become his next destination. A shocking assist to Rollins at Crown Jewel: Perth would make Knight a natural addition to the heel faction under Rollins’ leadership.