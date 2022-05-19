Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thomas Tuchel desperate for Todd Boehly's Chelsea takeover to happen; here's why

    First Published May 19, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Chelsea is all set to be taken over by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss from Roman Abramovich. Meanwhile, head coach Thomas Tuchel wants it to happen soon.

    English giants Chelsea are all set to be sold to new owners, headed by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss, as Roman Abramovich has decided to sell the club in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The takeover deal is reportedly worth £4.25 billion, along with a £1.75 billion investment into the club. However, it is also being reported that Abramovich can scupper the takeover by forbidding the sale structure. In the meantime, Club head coach Thomas Tuchel has not had an ideal season, finishing without domestic or European success this term. As a result, he wants the takeover to happen as soon as possible so that the club can be clear on its vision ahead.

    Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday ahead of its English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 clash against Leicester City on Thursday, Tuchel phrased, "I'm aware [of the news], but I've no new information. I've not been informed about the character of the issues that have arrived. So, let's wait. I'm still convinced it's in good hands, not my hands. Hopefully, it will go through as quickly as possible."

    ALSO READ: FA Cup 2022 - Thomas Tuchel rues Chelsea's inconsistency following title loss to Liverpool

    Chelsea was rattled on Saturday after losing the FA Cup 2021-22 final to Liverpool on penalties. Meanwhile, it would be desperate to seal its third spot and a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth by defeating Leicester on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in London. Tuchel also dismissed that a couple of losses in penalties and winning just one of the seven EPL matches between December and January makes The Blues' season a failure.

    "I refuse to judge the season by two penalty shoot-outs. If we won both, it would be one of the most successful seasons with four titles [having won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup]. We lost two, but it doesn't make what the team put in less impressive. But, we're the first to admit that it's not the same to play a final and win a final," Tuchel added.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Thomas Tuchel hits out at Chelsea players following Everton defeat

    "Hopefully, we can come third, and that is progression. We maybe compete against the best teams to play in this league. So from there, we go. There is no need to lose sleep and think we should've done this. There is a lot of ambition in us that we are not satisfied with," concluded Tuchel.

