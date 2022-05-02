EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel hits out at Chelsea players following Everton defeat

Chelsea suffered a 0-1 defeat to Everton in 2021-22 EPL, putting it in a strict race for top four. Meanwhile, club manager Thomas Tuchel lashed out at his players for goofing things up.

It was not the ideal day out for reigning European champion Chelsea. It was defeated 0-1 by a relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday. The loss keeps it in the third place but puts it in a battle for the top four. Meanwhile, club head coach Thomas Tuchel was not impressed by his boys.

It was the lone goal from Richarlison in the 46th minute, following an assist from Demarai Gray that got the job done for Everton. With the Toffees fighting relegation, it was a much-needed win for Frank Lampard's side against his old club. In the meantime, Tuchel has been left stunned by The Blues' inability to come up with consistent performance and has urged his boys to pull up their socks in the remaining four matches. ALSO READ: Guardiola agrees to extend Man City stay, to convince Haaland for Etihad move

Talking to Sky Sports after the failure, Tuchel reckoned, "We hate to lose, we are responsible for it, it was our responsibility in Old Trafford to not have more. We struggle to have consecutive clean sheets and top performances. That is why we lost today. We have to be without mistakes, disciplined in our positions and don't make mistakes. When you have that much possession, we did not play our best match, but we were in control, and then we gave a goal away, and it kills the game for us because it is everything the opponent wants. It is a huge pattern in our season."

