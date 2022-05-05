'Karim Ballon d'Or': Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior rechristens Benzema after Champions League thriller

Real Madrid pulled off another astonishing comeback in the Champions League to stun Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday and book a showdown with Liverpool in the final.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is perhaps in the form of his life. The Frenchman took his goalscoring tally for the season to 43 on Wednesday night after netting a crucial penalty against Manchester City that helped the Los Blancos book yet another Champions League final berth. And teammate Vinicius Junior hailed the 34-year-old after yet another brilliant show. Also read: Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's men looked certain to go through for the summit clash on May 28 when winger Riyad Mahrez put them 1-0 up and 5-3 ahead on aggregate. However, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, on as a substitute, spoilt Man City's imminent party as he scored crucial goals in the 90th and 91st minute, sending the tie to extra time.

Image Credit: Getty Images

And then it all came down to Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who converted a penalty kick to snatch a 6-5 win on aggregate, sending the fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium berserk.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following this win, Benzema took to Instagram to celebrate the epic comeback. "Hello Madridistas," posted the France international. Fellow teammates and fans commented on the striker's post lauding his effort in ensuring the team faces Liverpool in the May 28 showpiece event. Also read: 'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback

Image Credit: Getty Images

One comment that stood out is that of Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who took the opportunity to rechristen the Frenchman. "Karim Ballon d'Or," commented the 21-year-old sensation even as clamour to award the top accolade to the Frenchman grows.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2021-22 season has been a dream for the Benzema as his devastating form has helped Carlo Ancelotti's men to bag their 35th La Liga title and reach the Champions League final in Paris. The 34-year-old has been Real Madrid's crucial driving force for their remarkable run in the Champions League, which also saw them topple Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City under the most dramatic circumstances.

Image Credit: Getty Images