    Madrid Open 2022: Nadal 'happy' with comeback win; opens up about road to recovery

    First Published May 5, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    Playing his first match since picking up a rib injury in the Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal clinched a 6-1 7-6(4) victory over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Madrid Open.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal expressed happiness over his return from injury with a win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic at the Madrid Open on Wednesday. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 21-time Grand Slam winner was playing his first event since picking up a rib injury at the Indian Wells in March, but showed little signs of rust as he cruised to a 6-1 7-6(4) at the La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following his comeback win, the 5-time Madrid Open champion took to Instagram to share his views. "Happy for this first victory after the injury. Happy to play at home and enjoying every moment," the King of Clay wrote in a post.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to reporters after the game, the Spaniard added, "I leave the match very, very happy. You have to be sincere with yourself ... my preparation has not existed. You cannot expect great things at the beginning."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "All trainings have had some up-and-downs, it's been a roller coaster. I have had better days, worse days. At the end of the day, the rib is a problem that limits your game a lot," Nadal remarked.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Australian Open 2022 winner revealed that training had been difficult due to the nature of his rib injury, but said he was not worried about his lack of preparation ahead of the French Open, where he will be eyeing for a record-extending 14th title.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "There are injuries that allow you to do physical work, aerobic work. The rib has not allowed me to do anything ... but I'm not worried. I just think that every minute that I am out there on the court is something positive," the 35-year-old said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I don't have any pain in my rib. I had a little bit of pain at the beginning of the week, and then I went to get a MRI so they could check it, Friday or Saturday when I came here, and the image on the machine was good," Nadal added. The Spanish ace will take on Belgium's David Goffin in the last 16 later on Thursday.

