Madrid Open 2022: Nadal 'happy' with comeback win; opens up about road to recovery

Playing his first match since picking up a rib injury in the Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal clinched a 6-1 7-6(4) victory over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Madrid Open.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal expressed happiness over his return from injury with a win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner was playing his first event since picking up a rib injury at the Indian Wells in March, but showed little signs of rust as he cruised to a 6-1 7-6(4) at the La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital. Read more

Following his comeback win, the 5-time Madrid Open champion took to Instagram to share his views. "Happy for this first victory after the injury. Happy to play at home and enjoying every moment," the King of Clay wrote in a post.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Spaniard added, "I leave the match very, very happy. You have to be sincere with yourself ... my preparation has not existed. You cannot expect great things at the beginning."

"All trainings have had some up-and-downs, it's been a roller coaster. I have had better days, worse days. At the end of the day, the rib is a problem that limits your game a lot," Nadal remarked.

The Australian Open 2022 winner revealed that training had been difficult due to the nature of his rib injury, but said he was not worried about his lack of preparation ahead of the French Open, where he will be eyeing for a record-extending 14th title.

"There are injuries that allow you to do physical work, aerobic work. The rib has not allowed me to do anything ... but I'm not worried. I just think that every minute that I am out there on the court is something positive," the 35-year-old said.

