Madrid Open 2022: Nadal wins comeback match; fans applaud King of Clay's return

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday at the La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital to reach the third round of the Madrid Open 2022.

After six weeks away, the 5-time Madrid Open champion made a fast start on his ATP Tour return winning the opening set 6-1 before rain suspended play.

In the second set, the battle dug deep. However, Nadal clinched the set, which went into a tie-breaker. After the one= hour and 55 minutes clash, fans of the Spaniard took to social media to express their joy upon seeing their favourite star back in action. "Vamos Rafa," said most fans who took to Twitter to celebrate this win.

The Spaniard, who bagged the Australian Open 2022, last competed in March, when American Taylor Fritz ended his perfect start to the season in the Indian Wells final.

