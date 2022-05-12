Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nadal's firm warning: Stop comparing Alcaraz with me; don't pressurise him

    First Published May 12, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Several comparisons have been drawn between the two Spanish stars over the last few months, and Alcaraz has made no secret Nadal is his idol.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Just 12 months ago, Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz was ranked at No. 120 and was another name in the Madrid Open draw when he made his debut. Today, at 19, the youngster is being pegged as the next Rafael Nadal as he climbed to a career-high World No. 6 following his historic win at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Several comparisons have been drawn between the two Spanish stars over the last few months, and Alcaraz has made no secret of the fact that the 21-time Grand Slam champion is his idol. And like a true 'hero' Nadal has sounded a firm warning to those who are constantly drawing parallels between the two.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 35-year-old ace has said Alcaraz's rise in tennis is good for the sport, but people should stop comparing the two Spaniards and instead allow the teenage sensation to enjoy his career without the pressure of having to live up to the expectations.

    Also read: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end? King of Clay gives honest view

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 19-year-old has emerged as the next Grand Slam contender after he beat his idol Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic en route to the Madrid title last week, his second Masters crown after winning the Miami Open in March.

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    "The only thing that we can do is enjoy the career of an amazing player like Carlos. It will be better, even if it's interesting, you stop comparing him to me," Nadal told reporters ahead of his clash against Dennis Shapovalov in the Italian Open 2022 last-16 round.

    WATCH: 13-year-old Alcaraz says he wants to be like Nadal

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "If he's able to win 25 Grand Slams, it's going to be amazing for him and for our country, and I will be happy for him. But let him enjoy his personal career. Don't put pressure, extra pressure, on him. Don't ask me every time... I am super happy to have an amazing player like him in our country," the 10-time Rome Masters champion added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I enjoyed my personal career. I think I am super happy with the way that I was able to manage my tennis career. It is his moment now to manage his personal career the way that he wants it. We cannot be, all the time, thinking about how was it, how he is today. He is what he is, he's fantastic. Probably in 2005, I will not say about myself that I was fantastic, but I think I was quite good too," Nadal, who will hope to clinch a record 14th French Open title later this month, stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Different moments, different careers, different ways to approach things because the times are changing. But let's enjoy him. That's it," the Spanish ace concluded. Alcaraz skipped the Italian Open to nurse a sore ankle ahead of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros, which begins on May 22.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise-ayh

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC, Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest

    IPL 2022 CSK unfollows Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram CEO Viswanathan rubbishes rift rumours snt

    IPL 2022: CSK unfollows Jadeja on Instagram; CEO Viswanathan rubbishes rift rumours

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC, Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he batted at Number 3-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he batted at No.3

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC: David Warner-Mitchell Marsh explosive show hands Delhi crucial win over Rajasthan; social media bursts-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Warner-Marsh show hands Delhi crucial win over Rajasthan; social media bursts

    Recent Stories

    Who is Campbell Wilson the new CEO Managing Director of Air India gcw

    Who is Campbell Wilson, the new CEO, Managing Director of Air India?

    TS SSC 2022 Hall Tickets released, step-by-step guide to download it - adt

    TS SSC 2022 Hall Tickets released, step-by-step guide to download it

    22 doors of Taj Mahal will not be opened, says Allahabad HC - adt

    22 doors of Taj Mahal will not be opened, says Allahabad HC

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise-ayh

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise

    Check out Urvashi Rautela's Rs 4 Lakh, 24K Pure Gold face mask; wanna try? RBA

    Check out Urvashi Rautela's Rs 4 Lakh, 24K Pure Gold face mask; wanna try?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon