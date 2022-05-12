Nadal's firm warning: Stop comparing Alcaraz with me; don't pressurise him

Several comparisons have been drawn between the two Spanish stars over the last few months, and Alcaraz has made no secret Nadal is his idol.

Just 12 months ago, Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz was ranked at No. 120 and was another name in the Madrid Open draw when he made his debut. Today, at 19, the youngster is being pegged as the next Rafael Nadal as he climbed to a career-high World No. 6 following his historic win at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday.

Several comparisons have been drawn between the two Spanish stars over the last few months, and Alcaraz has made no secret of the fact that the 21-time Grand Slam champion is his idol. And like a true 'hero' Nadal has sounded a firm warning to those who are constantly drawing parallels between the two.

The 35-year-old ace has said Alcaraz's rise in tennis is good for the sport, but people should stop comparing the two Spaniards and instead allow the teenage sensation to enjoy his career without the pressure of having to live up to the expectations. Also read: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end? King of Clay gives honest view

The 19-year-old has emerged as the next Grand Slam contender after he beat his idol Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic en route to the Madrid title last week, his second Masters crown after winning the Miami Open in March.

"The only thing that we can do is enjoy the career of an amazing player like Carlos. It will be better, even if it's interesting, you stop comparing him to me," Nadal told reporters ahead of his clash against Dennis Shapovalov in the Italian Open 2022 last-16 round. WATCH: 13-year-old Alcaraz says he wants to be like Nadal

"If he's able to win 25 Grand Slams, it's going to be amazing for him and for our country, and I will be happy for him. But let him enjoy his personal career. Don't put pressure, extra pressure, on him. Don't ask me every time... I am super happy to have an amazing player like him in our country," the 10-time Rome Masters champion added.

"I enjoyed my personal career. I think I am super happy with the way that I was able to manage my tennis career. It is his moment now to manage his personal career the way that he wants it. We cannot be, all the time, thinking about how was it, how he is today. He is what he is, he's fantastic. Probably in 2005, I will not say about myself that I was fantastic, but I think I was quite good too," Nadal, who will hope to clinch a record 14th French Open title later this month, stated.

