    Italian Open 2022: Prospect of Djokovic vs Nadal in semi-finals excites World No.1

    First Published May 10, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    Three wins at the Rome Masters this week could set Novak Djokovic for a blockbuster semi-final showdown with 10-time champion Rafael Nadal.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It's a rivalry that has thrilled tennis enthusiasts for years and the prospect of seeing yet another Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal in the last four of the Rome Masters 2022 has got not just fans excited but the World No.1 tennis star as well.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of the Serbian's tournament opener at the Foro Italico this week, Djokovic hailed his rivalry with the 21-time Grand Slam winner as 'special'. The 34-year-old, who has endured a tough season owing to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, will open his campaign for a sixth title in Rome against Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Three wins at the Rome Masters this week could set the World No.1 for a blockbuster semi-final showdown with 10-time champion Nadal. Djokovic has registered a victory in only three of his nine matchups with Nadal in Rome, winning two finals. In the pair's last meeting in the Italian capital last year, the 'King of Clay' beat the Serbian to win a record-extending 10th title at the tournament.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It is always special. It always is. We've played so many years and so many matchups on this surface than any other surface," Djokovic told ATP Tennis TV.

    Also read: Is Djokovic ready to defend his French Open title? World No.1 responds

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Both Djokovic and Nadal faced a defeat at the hands of Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday. After making it to the last-four at the Caja Magica, the Serbian stated he believes it is a 'step in the right direction' as he gears up to defend his title at the French Open later this month.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It was a step forward in the right direction. I raised the level and quality of my tennis in Madrid compared to the Belgrade tournament and Monte Carlo, of course. Physically I didn't feel my best up to Madrid," Djokovic added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Serbian also claimed that he was "100%" despite his defeat to the eventual champion, Alcaraz, in a third-set tie-break. "In Madrid, I was 100% even though I had a long and exhausting battle with Alcaraz that went for almost three and a half hours. I recovered pretty well the next day. I'm pleased about that. I thought I performed really well in all of my matches," Djokovic concluded.

