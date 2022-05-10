Italian Open 2022: Prospect of Djokovic vs Nadal in semi-finals excites World No.1

Three wins at the Rome Masters this week could set Novak Djokovic for a blockbuster semi-final showdown with 10-time champion Rafael Nadal.

It's a rivalry that has thrilled tennis enthusiasts for years and the prospect of seeing yet another Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal in the last four of the Rome Masters 2022 has got not just fans excited but the World No.1 tennis star as well.

Ahead of the Serbian's tournament opener at the Foro Italico this week, Djokovic hailed his rivalry with the 21-time Grand Slam winner as 'special'. The 34-year-old, who has endured a tough season owing to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, will open his campaign for a sixth title in Rome against Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday.

Three wins at the Rome Masters this week could set the World No.1 for a blockbuster semi-final showdown with 10-time champion Nadal. Djokovic has registered a victory in only three of his nine matchups with Nadal in Rome, winning two finals. In the pair's last meeting in the Italian capital last year, the 'King of Clay' beat the Serbian to win a record-extending 10th title at the tournament.

"It is always special. It always is. We've played so many years and so many matchups on this surface than any other surface," Djokovic told ATP Tennis TV. Also read: Is Djokovic ready to defend his French Open title? World No.1 responds

Both Djokovic and Nadal faced a defeat at the hands of Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday. After making it to the last-four at the Caja Magica, the Serbian stated he believes it is a 'step in the right direction' as he gears up to defend his title at the French Open later this month.

"It was a step forward in the right direction. I raised the level and quality of my tennis in Madrid compared to the Belgrade tournament and Monte Carlo, of course. Physically I didn't feel my best up to Madrid," Djokovic added.

