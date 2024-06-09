Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2024, Zverev vs Alcaraz: 'Big Three' absent in Roland Garros final for 1st time in 20 years

    French Open 2024 final, Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Exploring the historic absence of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer in the Roland Garros grand finale, signaling a monumental shift in tennis's landscape as a new generation takes center stage.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Image Credit: Twitter

    For years, the tennis world has speculated about the inevitable passing of the torch from Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer to a new generation of tennis stars. That moment arrived resoundingly in Paris at French Open 2024 final, marking a historic shift in the sport's landscape.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    The Roland Garros final between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday marks the first time in two decades that a Grand Slam final will not feature at least one of the legendary 'Big Three' of tennis. The absence of Nadal, Djokovic, or Federer in the title match is a testament to the emergence of fresh talent in the sport.

    Also read: French Open 2024: Real Madrid sends message to 'great madridista' Alcaraz ahead of final clash against Zverev

    article_image3

    Image Credit: ATP Twitter

    The last time Nadal, Djokovic, or Federer were absent from the French Open final was back in 2004 when Argentinian players Gaston Gaudio and Guillermo Coria took center stage, with Gaudio emerging victorious.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    The reign of Nadal, particularly dominant at Roland Garros, commenced in 2005 and endured for an astounding 14 years. Federer, Djokovic, and occasionally other challengers such as Stan Wawrinka managed to claim titles during this era. However, the trio's stranglehold on the majors was broken only sparingly by other formidable players, including Juan Martín Del Potro, Andy Murray, Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, and now, Carlos Alcaraz.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Alcaraz's ascent to prominence has been meteoric, punctuated by his victories at the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023. His presence in the French Open 2024 final underscores the changing of the guard in men's tennis.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Twitter

    The dominance of Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic saw them collectively capture 62 of the last 74 majors, a staggering testament to their unparalleled prowess. However, the emergence of players like Alcaraz, along with Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, signals a new era in men's tennis, where the established order is being challenged by a hungry and talented crop of young players.

    Also read: French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Twitter

    While the legacy of Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic will forever be etched in the annals of tennis history, their reign is now being challenged by a new generation eager to make their mark on the sport. The French Open 2024 final without their presence symbolizes not just the end of an era but the dawn of a thrilling new chapter in the ever-evolving narrative of men's tennis. As the sport bids farewell to its iconic figures, it eagerly awaits the unfolding drama and excitement that the next generation of stars will undoubtedly bring to the court.

