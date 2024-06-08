French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)
As the French Open 2024 reaches its climax, Alexander Zverev prepares for a challenging final against Carlos Alcaraz.
Alexander Zverev is gearing up for what he anticipates will be a challenging final against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2024. Following his semi-final victory, Zverev expressed his excitement about reaching another Grand Slam final, but he is well aware of the formidable opponent awaiting him.
"I'm happy to be in a Grand Slam final and give myself the best chance to win on Sunday," Zverev said during his post-match interview. The German star acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming match, noting Alcaraz's exceptional form and resilience.
Carlos Alcaraz, who has been in stellar form throughout the tournament, secured his place in the final by defeating Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set semi-final. Alcaraz, known for his mental toughness and strategic play, overcame cramping issues to reach his first final at Roland Garros.
Zverev's journey to the final has been impressive, but he knows that facing Alcaraz will require his best performance. "Carlos is a great player, and it's going to be a very difficult match. But I'm ready for the challenge," Zverev added.
more to follow...
