Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French Open 2024: Real Madrid sends message to 'great madridista' Alcaraz ahead of final clash against Zverev

    French Open 2024: Ahead of the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, Real Madrid took to X to send a special message to the Spaniard, who is known to be fan of the football giants.

    tennis French Open 2024: Real Madrid sends message to 'great madridista' Alcaraz ahead of final clash against Zverev osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    As the tennis world braces itself for the electrifying showdown at the French Open 2024 men's final, the support from unexpected corners pours in for one of the contenders. Real Madrid, renowned for its prowess in football, took to social media to extend their encouragement to Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz, labeling him as a "great madridista" ahead of his crucial battle against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

    In a post shared on X, Real Madrid expressed their pride in Alcaraz's achievements, rallying behind him with unwavering support as he gears up for the pinnacle clash at Roland Garros. The young Spaniard, seeded third in the tournament, has captured the hearts of fans with his remarkable journey to the final, showcasing resilience and determination reminiscent of the Madrid spirit.

    Also read: French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH)

    "We’re always proud of a great madridista like you, @carlosalcaraz. All of our strength and support for the Roland Garros final," wrote Los Blancos in their message to Alcaraz who is known to be a fan of the team.

    Alcaraz's path to the French Open final has been nothing short of spectacular. Overcoming formidable opponents, including the newly crowned world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, in a marathon five-set thriller, he has proven his mettle on the grand stage. With an impressive record of 10-1 in five-setters at major championships, the 22-year-old sensation stands poised to etch his name in the annals of tennis history.

    Having already tasted success on the grand slam stage with triumphs at Wimbledon in 2023 and the US Open in 2022, Alcaraz enters the final with the hunger to clinch his maiden French Open singles title. His relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering determination have endeared him to fans worldwide, earning him the admiration and support of esteemed institutions like Real Madrid.

    Also read: French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    However, standing in his path is the formidable Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed in the tournament, who presents a formidable challenge. Zverev's journey to the final has been marked by his clinical performance, dispatching opponents with authority, including a convincing victory over Casper Ruud in the semifinals. The 27-year-old German, fueled by his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title, poses a formidable threat to Alcaraz's aspirations.

    As the tennis world eagerly anticipates the climax of the French Open 2024, all eyes will be on the Roland Garros court on Sunday as Alcaraz and Zverev lock horns in a battle of titans. With the backing of Real Madrid and legions of fans worldwide, Alcaraz will seek to harness the Madridista spirit and overcome the challenges to etch his name in tennis folklore with a historic triumph at Roland Garros.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH) osf

    Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH)

    Tennis French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH)

    Tennis French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Zomato has this 'bro question' for Babar Azam & Co. ahead of blockbuster osf

    T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Zomato has this 'bro question' for Babar Azam & Co. ahead of blockbuster

    Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key statistics and analysis osf

    Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key statistics and analysis

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination

    UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt's sends strong message (WATCH) AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt's sends strong message (WATCH)

    Visiting Calangute? Pay tax to enter or have confirm hotel reservation ATG

    Visiting Calangute? Pay tax to enter or have confirm hotel reservation

    football Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH) osf

    Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH)

    Nagaland state lottery June 08, 2024: Dear Narmada winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 08, 2024: Dear Narmada winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon