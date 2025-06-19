Image Credit : Getty

Sabrina Ionescu originally signed a four-year rookie contract with the Liberty worth $300,358, averaging just over $75,000 annually. By 2023, she had earned $86,701 for the season.

However, thanks to her on-court excellence, she landed a contract extension in May 2023. The new two-year deal is worth $410,060, with her 2025 salary reaching $208,060. She’ll become a free agent after that.