- Home
- Sports
- Sabrina Ionescu’s Net Worth in 2025: A Look at Her Total Earnings, Investments, Brand Endorsements, and WNBA Salary
Sabrina Ionescu’s Net Worth in 2025: A Look at Her Total Earnings, Investments, Brand Endorsements, and WNBA Salary
From WNBA contracts to major endorsements and smart investments, find out how Sabrina Ionescu built her million-dollar fortune. The details may surprise you.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sabrina Ionescu’s Net Worth Stands Strong at $5 Million
Since being selected first overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Sabrina Ionescu has turned promise into profit. With a net worth estimated at $5 million, the New York Liberty star has seen her earnings rise through contracts, endorsements, and smart business moves.
Inside Ionescu’s Latest WNBA Contract
Sabrina Ionescu originally signed a four-year rookie contract with the Liberty worth $300,358, averaging just over $75,000 annually. By 2023, she had earned $86,701 for the season.
However, thanks to her on-court excellence, she landed a contract extension in May 2023. The new two-year deal is worth $410,060, with her 2025 salary reaching $208,060. She’ll become a free agent after that.
Off-Court Hustle: Business Investments
Beyond the hardwood, Ionescu has planted seeds in the business world. She holds investments in Nex and Buzzer Media ventures that align with her forward-thinking brand and add to her growing financial portfolio.
Big-Name Endorsements Fueling Her Fortune
Endorsements have played a major role in Ionescu’s net worth. She has partnered with some heavyweights including Nike, Boardroom, Xbox, Body Armor, and State Farm.
Her relationship with Nike in particular stands out, as the Mamba-influenced guard secured a multi-year deal with the sportswear giant. These partnerships have brought both visibility and income, reinforcing her status as a top-tier marketable athlete.