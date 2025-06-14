Image Credit : Getty

Caitlin Clark’s net worth stands at around $5 million as of 2025. Most of this comes from her massive college-era NIL deals, and it’s only grown with her move to the WNBA.

While her salary as a rookie doesn’t match the top-tier players in the league, her off-court value has set her apart. With both legacy and modern brands lining up, Caitlin has built a strong financial base after completing a full WNBA season.