India seamer Harshit Rana has received a reprimand for an incident involving South Africa batter Dewald Brevis in the first ODI in Ranchi, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He received the reprimand during his side's victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi.

Details of the Breach and Sanction

Harshit was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." The incident occurred in the 22nd over of South Africa innings when Harshit was found to have gestured in the direction of the dressing room when he dismissed Proteas batter Dewald Brevis. The action was deemed that it could have provoked an aggressive response from the batter, with Harshit receiving one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. It was Harshit's first offence in the last 24 months and the right-armer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Match Result

India won the match by 17-runs against South Africa on the back of a superb century from Virat Kohli, with the second game of the series to take place in Raipur on Wednesday. (ANI)