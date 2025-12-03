The United States Soccer Federation has announced its final preparation schedule for the 2026 World Cup, featuring friendly matches against European powerhouses Belgium, Portugal, and Germany.

Los Angeles: The United States will wrap up preparations for the 2026 World Cup with friendlies against Belgium, Portugal and Germany, the US Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will launch the final phase of preparations for the tournament with a game against Belgium in Atlanta on March 28.

The team will remain in Georgia to play a friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on March 31, again at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The World Cup hosts will then play an as yet undetermined friendly in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 31 before wrapping up their World Cup warm-up schedule against four-time World Cup-winners Germany at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 6.

"This is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves against some of the top teams in the world," US head coach Pochettino said in a statement. "These are incredible matches for the players and for the fans."

Belgium, Portugal and Germany have all qualified for next year's World Cup, which is being expanded to 48 teams and is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The tournament kicks off on June 11, with the final taking place on July 19. The United States open their campaign in Los Angeles on June 12.

The US will learn the identities of their group phase opponents when the draw for the tournament takes place in Washington on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)