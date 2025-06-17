Who Are the Highest Paid Players in the WNBA in 2025?
The 2025 WNBA season features some eye-catching salaries, but who leads the list? A closer look at the league’s highest-paid stars this year.
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 10:03 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Getty
Kelsey Mitchell
Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever: $249,244
27
Image Credit : Getty
Arike Ogunbowale
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: $249,032
37
Image Credit : Getty
Jewell Loyd
Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces: $249,032
47
Image Credit : Getty
Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: $248,134
57
Image Credit : Getty
Gabby Williams
Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm: $225,000
67
Image Credit : Getty
Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury: $215,000
77
Image Credit : Getty
Natasha Howard
Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever: $214,666
Top Stories