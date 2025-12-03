Team India’s ODI toss curse reached 20 straight losses in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa, leaving fans and KL Rahul baffled. Since the 2023 World Cup semifinal, despite this one-in-a-million streak, India has won 12 of the last 19 matches.

Team India once again lost the toss in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, December 3. The Men in Blue, led by stand-in captain KL Rahul, are currently leading 1-0 in the series after winning the opening match by a thrilling 17 runs against the Proteas at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

After suffering a Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa, the victory in the first ODI heaved a sigh of relief for the Indian camp, restoring confidence ahead of the remaining matches. Team India is aiming to seal the series, while South Africa aims to force a series decider by bouncing back in the second ODI.

Despite losing the toss in the opening ODI, Team India posted a solid total of 347/8, thanks to Virat Kohli’s phenomenal 135-run knock and fifties by KL Rahul (60) and Rohit Sharma (57), and the bowlers successfully defended it by bundling out South Africa 332, securing a 17-run win in Ranchi.

India’s Toss Curse in ODIs Continues

After losing the toss in the ODI series opener, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul yet again found his team batting first, continuing India’s ongoing toss misfortune in ODIs. With yet another toss loss in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, the Men in Blue extended their toss losing streak to 20 matches, the most by any team in the history of ODI cricket.

The last time Team India won the toss in ODIs was in the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, when the then-captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. From the 2023 ODI World Cup final onwards, the Men in Blue have been on an unprecedented streak of toss losses, adding 20 consecutive defeats.

Speaking at the toss, KL Rahul joked about the pressure of India’s ongoing toss curse, adding that despite practising and trying, the luck has not favoured the team in winning the toss for a long time.

“Honestly, that's the most pressure I've had because we haven't won a toss in a long time. I've been practising, but clearly it's not working,” India's stand-in captain.

Since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup, Team India has played five ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025, yet the toss curse has persisted, with the team unable to win the toss in any of these matches.

Fans Left Fathomed by India’s ODI Toss Curse

Team India’s persistent toss curse in ODI cricket has left the Indian cricket fans frustrated and bewildered, with many taking to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to express their disbelief and poke fun at the unprecedented streak.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with disbelief and humour, calling it ‘unreal’ and joking about India’s 20-match toss losing streak.

Team India’s ODI toss losing streak has occurred under multiple captains, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and now KL Rahul, highlighting that the misfortune has persisted regardless of leadership changes. While India holds the unwanted record for most consecutive toss losses and the first to reach 20 in ODI history, the Men in Blue remain focused on their performance.

In the last 19 matches, Team India won 12 games despite not winning a toss, highlighting their ability to perform well even when luck hasn’t been on their side. This means India has a 60% win rate in matches where they lost the toss, showing that the streak, while unlucky, hasn’t stopped them from securing victories on the field.