Robert Lewandowski accuses Bayern Munich of scripting 'bulls***' before Barcelona transfer

Robert Lewandowski is now a Barcelona player. However, his move from Bayern Munich happened to be controversial, with the Pole accusing the German side of scripting "bulls***" before the move.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski completed his move to Spanish giants Barcelona last week. He moved from German champion Bayern Munich, signing a four-year deal worth €50 million and a release clause of €500 million. Even before the end of the previous season, the Pole had expressed his desire to join the Catalans, which the Bavarians were not precisely sure of selling him. However, once Barca had shown genuine interest and made a proper bid, Bayern was bound to part ways with one of the most successful strikers in the club's history. In the meantime, Lewandowski has accused the Bavarians of cooking up stories to avoid him being sold to the Catalans.

"No, that was nothing to do with Erling. I am the guy who, even if something's not good for me, truth is more important. I don't want to speak about what happened exactly. But if the question is if the decision to move was because of him, no, I didn't see the problem if he joined Bayern Munich," Lewandowski told ESPN FC.

