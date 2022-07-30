Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert Lewandowski accuses Bayern Munich of scripting 'bulls***' before Barcelona transfer

    First Published Jul 30, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski is now a Barcelona player. However, his move from Bayern Munich happened to be controversial, with the Pole accusing the German side of scripting "bulls***" before the move.

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski completed his move to Spanish giants Barcelona last week. He moved from German champion Bayern Munich, signing a four-year deal worth €50 million and a release clause of €500 million. Even before the end of the previous season, the Pole had expressed his desire to join the Catalans, which the Bavarians were not precisely sure of selling him. However, once Barca had shown genuine interest and made a proper bid, Bayern was bound to part ways with one of the most successful strikers in the club's history. In the meantime, Lewandowski has accused the Bavarians of cooking up stories to avoid him being sold to the Catalans.

    It was reported that Lewandowski wanted out of Bayern as the club was eyeing a move for Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland from German rival Borussia Dortmund. At the same time, the latter ended up signing for English champion Manchester City. Nonetheless, the Pole clarified that it was not the situation and had nothing to do with the Norwegian.

    "No, that was nothing to do with Erling. I am the guy who, even if something's not good for me, truth is more important. I don't want to speak about what happened exactly. But if the question is if the decision to move was because of him, no, I didn't see the problem if he joined Bayern Munich," Lewandowski told ESPN FC.

    "I had a perfect relationship with my teammates, staff, and coach, and these are all things I will miss because I spent a beautiful time there. We were not only friends from the pitch but also something more. But, in the end, this chapter is over, and I open a new chapter in my life and a new chapter in my career," concluded Lewandowski.

