Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid President until 2029, fans express excitement

Florentino Perez has been re-elected as president of Real Madrid until 2029, continuing his legacy of success across football and basketball.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 9:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

Florentino Perez has been officially declared the president of Real Madrid until 2029, following a formal ceremony held in the boardroom at Real Madrid City. This marks Perez’s seventh term as president of the club, a position he has held since July 2000, with a brief hiatus from 2006 to 2009.

Under his leadership, Real Madrid has reached historic heights, securing a total of 65 titles across football and basketball. The football team has claimed 37 major honors, including 7 UEFA Champions League titles, 7 La Liga championships, and 7 Club World Cups. The basketball team has added 28 trophies to the club's tally, making Perez's tenure one of unprecedented success.

The ceremony also confirmed the composition of Real Madrid's Board of Directors, with Eduardo Fernandez de Blas, Pedro Lopez Jimenez, and Enrique Sanchez Gonzalez continuing as vice-presidents, among other key members.

Also read: Is Carlo Ancelotti planning to leave Real Madrid? Italian gives BIG update on future

News of Perez’s re-election sparked a wave of reactions among Madridistas worldwide. Many fans lauded the president’s unmatched ability to secure silverware and elevate Real Madrid’s global stature.

“Well deserved. Vamos!!!!” commented one fan on social media. Another wrote, “First business order sack Ancelotti."

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Despite the mixed reactions, few can deny that Florentino Perez has left an indelible mark on Real Madrid’s history. From overseeing the construction of the revamped Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to assembling star-studded squads that have dominated Europe, Perez’s influence remains pivotal to the club’s identity.

