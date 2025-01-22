'If I haven't done well, someone....': Suryakumar BREAKS silence on exclusion from India's CT 2025 squad

After ODI World Cup 2023 Final, Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have phased out from the shorter format of the game.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav responded to one of the journalists’ query about his exclusion from the Champions Trophy 2025 during the press conference on the eve of the first T20I of the five-match series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on January 22, Thursday.

The Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India captain Rohit Sharma held a press conference to announce the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy on Saturday. There were surprise exclusions from the squad that will travel to Dubai after the conclusion of the ODI series against England. The non-addition of Suryakumar Yadav in the squad raised eyebrows, considering he is white-ball player.

Speaking to the media ahead of the T20I series opener against England, Suryakumar bluntly stated that he accepted the exclusion from the Champions Trophy, given that he has not performed well in the format. The 34-year-old added that the squad looks good, with good performers.

“Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that.” Suryakumar said.

And at the same time, if you see the (CT) squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them." he added.

After the ODI World Cup 2023 Final, Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have phased out from the format. In the Final, the right-handed had poor returns, scoring just 18 runs off 28 balls. Suryakumar is currently playing the T20I format for Team India and is expected to lead the side in the T20 World Cup next year, hosted by India.

The Mumbai batter didn’t shy away from admitting that he’s hurt as he hasn’t been doing in the shorter format of the game.

“It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there.” Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Since then, The flamboyant right-handed batter has aggregated 773 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 25.76 in 37 matches. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, he managed to score only 106 runs at an average of 17.66 in seven matches.

Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. India have been clubbed alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. India will play their final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2. Team India will play all their matches at Dubai International Stadium.

