Rangnick reveals he is yet to talk to ten Hag over Man United rebuild plans

It has been over a week since Erik ten Hag was announced as the new Manchester United full-time manager. However, he is yet to talk to Ralf Rangnick over the club's rebuild plans.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United faces an uphill task in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). It has a tough road ahead for a top-four finish, which looks highly unlikely right now. However, it would look to do things better under new full-time manager Erik ten Hag, who takes charge from next season, while caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick will enter the consultancy role.

However, over a week since his appointment, ten Hag has had no interaction with Rangnick. While the latter has stated that the club needs to be rebuilt from the scratch, he intends on discussing the same with the former. However, with the Dutchman still in charge at Ajax, he is seemingly focused on finishing up the role in Amsterdam before switching his attention to Manchester. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - THOMAS TUCHEL HITS OUT AT CHELSEA PLAYERS FOLLOWING EVERTON DEFEAT

Speaking with Sky Sports recently, Rangnick revealed, "I'm pretty sure he's got my phone number! He's got another couple of games to play with Ajax. We have another three games to play here. Whenever he wants to speak with me and exchange our opinions, I'm more than happy to do that."

"Knowing Erik will be the manager, with a good recruitment process and bringing in the right players, I'm very positive the supporters and the media will be able to see a better team, and, in the end, hopefully, a better position in the league. There are quite a few good examples in the league with when Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola to Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel came to Chelsea - yes, he came in the middle of the season and inherited a top-quality squad. But, you still need to win the Champions League. If you know what you're looking for, the profiles of the different positions you need, it shouldn't hopefully take too long," added Rangnick. ALSO READ: Guardiola agrees to extend Man City stay, to convince Haaland for Etihad move

Earlier, Rangnick expressed his uncertainty with ten Hag continuing with legendary club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, the German feels that United should have a budding young top star for the future who can be incorporated into the club structure right from the start. He also feels that it needs to be a consistent approach in the next few seasons if the club wishes to get back to its glory days.

