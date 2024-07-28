PV Sindhu: A look at India's badminton player's income, cars, net worth and more

PV Sindhu’s rise from a young badminton player to a top athlete in India is truly inspiring. With her impressive achievements, significant net worth, and luxurious lifestyle, she remains a key figure both on and off the court. As she gets ready for the Paris Olympics 2024, her fans look forward to her ongoing success and impact on the sport and society.



Badminton has been a shining beacon for India in the Olympics, with remarkable performances over the past three Games. From Saina Nehwal’s bronze in London to PV Sindhu’s impressive medals in Rio and Tokyo, India has made its mark on the global stage. Let's take a deeper look at PV Sindhu's exceptional life—her noteworthy accomplishments, large net worth, and the luxury she enjoys off the court—as she prepares to compete in her third Olympics, in Paris in 2024. From her incredible medal wins to her collection of high-end cars, this article explores the many facets of PV Sindhu's dazzling lifestyle.

PV Sindhu: Take a look at his net worth Even though cricket is the most popular sport in India, PV Sindhu is the best paid female athlete there. According to Forbes, PV Sindhu's projected net worth as of December 2023 is $7.1 million (about Rs 59 crore). The three main sources of Sindhu's enormous wealth are her investments, brand sponsorships, and her athletic career. With earnings of $8.5 million in 2018, $5.5 million in 2019, $7.2 million in 2021, $7.1 million in 2022, and $7.1 million in 2023, Forbes has constantly named her as one of the highest-paid female athletes.

PV Sindhu net worth: Property and cars PV Sindhu has an opulent lifestyle and possesses an impressive real estate holdings portfolio. Her opulent home perched on a Hyderabad hill serves as a testament to her prosperity and standing. In addition, Sindhu drives expensive cars.

She received a BMW X5 worth Rs 73 lakh from Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as a thank you for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championship, as well as a BMW 320D from the late Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Anand Mahindra also gave Sindhu a Mahindra Thar. Her passion for opulent automobiles was evident in these vehicles.

PV Sindhu net worth: Endorsements and investments Brand advertising and high-paying endorsement deals support Sindhu's revenue. She agreed to a four-year contract for Rs 50 crore with the Chinese sports products manufacturer Li Ning in 2019. She also serves as an ambassador for a number of well-known companies, including Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, Maybelline, and others. Her revenue is further increased by her endorsement deals, which further contribute to her financial success.

PV Sindhu net worth: Donations and other details In addition to her opulent lifestyle and sporting accomplishments, PV Sindhu is well-known for her philanthropic work. She won a reward of Rs 25 lakh on a special Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 show, which she gave to the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute. As evidence of her dedication to give back to the society, Sindhu also made a contribution of Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the COVID-19 epidemic.



PV Sindhu, a rising star in badminton from India, has worked extremely hard to prepare for the Paris Games and pursue an extraordinary third straight Olympic gold. She has prepared for the tournament by training in a hypoxic chamber, sparring with different partners to handle varied styles, and doing all else she can. She would go down as one of India's finest athletes if she wins a medal and becomes the first Indian to win three Olympic medals in a row.

Her Paris Olympics 2024 journey As she heads into the Paris Olympics 2024, Sindhu, seeded 10th in women’s singles, will begin her journey in Group M. Her opponents include Estonia's Kristin Kuuba and Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. With a favorable draw, Sindhu has a great opportunity to regain her form and advance to the Round of 16.



