Premier League supercomputer prediction: Will Arsenal upset Liverpool? Will Man City or Chelsea miss UCL spot?

Premier League final standings: Can Liverpool secure the title, and will Manchester City or Chelsea miss out on the Champions League?

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

Image Credit: AFP

Opta's supercomputer has projected the final standings of the Premier League ahead of the season's climax, forecasting that Liverpool will secure their second-ever Premier League title. As the campaign enters its final international break, most teams have just nine matches left, except Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, who have 10 due to postponed fixtures.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite recent setbacks, including a Champions League exit and a Carabao Cup final defeat, Arne Slot's Liverpool sit atop the predicted table. The Reds boast a commanding 12-point lead over Arsenal, with a staggering 98.98% chance of lifting the trophy. Arsenal, chasing their first top-flight title since 2004, have just a 1.02% chance according to Opta’s calculations.

Also read: Liverpool stumble again: Should Arne Slot's men now be worried about Premier League title hopes?


article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool are projected to finish on 89.43 points, securing 19.43 points from their remaining fixtures at an average of 2.16 points per game. Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to end the season on 76.75 points, averaging 2.08 points per game from their final matches.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Champions League and European Qualification

Nottingham Forest, under Nuno Espirito Santo, are surprisingly predicted to secure a Champions League spot, finishing third, just ahead of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side, expected to finish fourth, will surrender their Premier League crown while securing a return to Europe's premier competition.

Completing the European spots are Newcastle United, who are anticipated to finish fifth, ahead of Chelsea. The Magpies are given a 30.44% chance of reaching the Champions League, marking a significant achievement after already securing a European spot by defeating Liverpool.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea, struggling under Enzo Maresca's management, are expected to miss out on the Champions League. Despite a strong start to the season, their faltering form sees them likely settling for a Europa League berth.

Brighton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and Fulham all hold slim hopes of European qualification, but Opta’s predictions suggest they will fall short via league standings.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Relegation Battle

At the bottom of the table, Southampton appear destined for relegation with a 100% likelihood of going down. Leicester City and Ipswich Town face a similar fate, with relegation probabilities of 99.54% and 99.32%, respectively.

Wolves, sitting just above the drop zone, have a marginal 1.14% chance of relegation, highlighting the near-certainty of survival for the Midlands club.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Unexpected Struggles

Two of the Premier League's most storied clubs, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, are predicted to finish 13th and 14th, respectively, capping off disappointing campaigns.

With the season's conclusion just weeks away, these projections set the stage for a thrilling run-in, as clubs battle for glory, European qualification, and survival.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Ish Sodhi becomes the 10th leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in international cricket HRD

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Ish Sodhi becomes the 10th leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in international cricket

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan skipper Salman admits batting improvement in powerplay after 2nd T20I loss to New Zealand HRD

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan skipper Salman admits batting improvement in powerplay after 2nd T20I loss to New Zealand

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010 HRD

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010

NZ vs PAK: 4 sixes and 26 runs in an over! Tim Seifert takes Shaheen Afridi to cleaners in 2nd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: 4 sixes and 26 runs in an over! Tim Seifert takes Shaheen Afridi to cleaners in 2nd T20I (WATCH)

Football Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says he could not speak HRD

Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says 'he could not speak'

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants MEG

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon