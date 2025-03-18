Premier League supercomputer prediction: Will Arsenal upset Liverpool? Will Man City or Chelsea miss UCL spot?

Read Full Gallery

Premier League final standings: Can Liverpool secure the title, and will Manchester City or Chelsea miss out on the Champions League?

Image Credit: AFP

Opta's supercomputer has projected the final standings of the Premier League ahead of the season's climax, forecasting that Liverpool will secure their second-ever Premier League title. As the campaign enters its final international break, most teams have just nine matches left, except Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, who have 10 due to postponed fixtures.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite recent setbacks, including a Champions League exit and a Carabao Cup final defeat, Arne Slot's Liverpool sit atop the predicted table. The Reds boast a commanding 12-point lead over Arsenal, with a staggering 98.98% chance of lifting the trophy. Arsenal, chasing their first top-flight title since 2004, have just a 1.02% chance according to Opta’s calculations. Also read: Liverpool stumble again: Should Arne Slot's men now be worried about Premier League title hopes?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool are projected to finish on 89.43 points, securing 19.43 points from their remaining fixtures at an average of 2.16 points per game. Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to end the season on 76.75 points, averaging 2.08 points per game from their final matches.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Champions League and European Qualification Nottingham Forest, under Nuno Espirito Santo, are surprisingly predicted to secure a Champions League spot, finishing third, just ahead of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side, expected to finish fourth, will surrender their Premier League crown while securing a return to Europe's premier competition. Completing the European spots are Newcastle United, who are anticipated to finish fifth, ahead of Chelsea. The Magpies are given a 30.44% chance of reaching the Champions League, marking a significant achievement after already securing a European spot by defeating Liverpool.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea, struggling under Enzo Maresca's management, are expected to miss out on the Champions League. Despite a strong start to the season, their faltering form sees them likely settling for a Europa League berth. Brighton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and Fulham all hold slim hopes of European qualification, but Opta’s predictions suggest they will fall short via league standings.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Relegation Battle At the bottom of the table, Southampton appear destined for relegation with a 100% likelihood of going down. Leicester City and Ipswich Town face a similar fate, with relegation probabilities of 99.54% and 99.32%, respectively. Wolves, sitting just above the drop zone, have a marginal 1.14% chance of relegation, highlighting the near-certainty of survival for the Midlands club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Unexpected Struggles Two of the Premier League's most storied clubs, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, are predicted to finish 13th and 14th, respectively, capping off disappointing campaigns. With the season's conclusion just weeks away, these projections set the stage for a thrilling run-in, as clubs battle for glory, European qualification, and survival.

Latest Videos