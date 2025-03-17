Lacklustre Liverpool stumble again: Should Arne Slot's men now be worried about Premier League title hopes?

Read Full Gallery

Liverpool's recent struggles in the Carabao Cup final and Champions League raise concerns about their Premier League title charge.

Liverpool’s week went from bad to worse as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, just days after their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Arne Slot’s men, who had been in contention for a treble just last week, have now seen their hopes of multiple trophies diminish, leaving concerns about whether their Premier League title charge could be at risk. Also read: Can Salah still win Ballon d'Or after Liverpool's Champions League exit?

Wembley Woes: Signs of Fatigue? Liverpool entered the Carabao Cup final as favourites but delivered a performance that fell well below their usual high standards. Newcastle, desperate to end their 70-year wait for domestic silverware, outclassed the Reds in every department. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak were enough to secure victory, despite a late consolation goal from Federico Chiesa. Slot was quick to dismiss fatigue as an excuse for his side’s lacklustre display, arguing that the game lacked intensity in terms of running. However, Liverpool’s inability to press effectively and their sluggish reactions in key moments suggest that exhaustion—both mental and physical—could be creeping in at a crucial stage of the season. “It took us seven, eight, nine months to lose twice in a row and it happened against two teams, one fighting for Champions League (qualification) and the other is PSG,” Slot said. “Even Liverpool can lose games. It was a tough week but also a week where we extended our lead to 12 points from 10, but the last two (results) were definitely not what we wanted.”

Defensive Frailties and Midfield Struggles The defensive lapses in Liverpool’s game were alarming. Burn’s opening goal came from a poorly defended corner, with the 6ft 6in defender rising unchallenged to head home. Meanwhile, Isak’s clinical finish capitalised on more slack marking from the Liverpool backline. Such errors raise concerns about Liverpool’s ability to hold their nerve in tight situations, especially as the Premier League title race enters its final stretch. Midfield also proved to be a weak link. Newcastle’s Joelinton dominated the centre of the pitch, constantly winning duels and disrupting Liverpool’s build-up play. Slot’s men looked overpowered and unable to match Newcastle’s intensity, a worrying sign given the crucial games that lie ahead. “This game had nothing to do with running but only to do with duels,” Slot added. “There was no intensity in terms of running in this game at all, so you can’t judge if we were tired mentally or physically because we could not press them.”

Salah Silenced and Attacking Concerns Liverpool’s attacking stars also struggled to make an impact. Mohamed Salah, usually the talismanic figure in big games, was kept quiet by Tino Livramento. With the Egyptian neutralised, Liverpool failed to create clear-cut chances, relying instead on Chiesa’s late goal to offer faint hope. While Liverpool still maintain a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League following Arsenal’s win over Chelsea, their recent performances have raised alarms. They have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since April, and their dominant aura appears to be fading just as their rivals look to mount a late charge. Also read: Liverpool's Champions League dream shattered by PSG: A painful reminder of football's unforgiving nature

Should Liverpool Be Worried About the Premier League Run-In? Slot has tried to put a positive spin on the situation, highlighting that his team remains in a strong position in the title race. However, signs of fatigue, defensive lapses, and attacking struggles could make the final stretch more challenging than anticipated. “You know if you go further into tournaments that the opposition gets stronger and stronger,” Slot said. “Mentally, that’s a difficult one. If you look at the result of the performance, you might feel it maybe did something for us, but I prefer to look at how this game went – and it went exactly how they wanted it to be, a fight with a lot of duels through the air.” Liverpool’s next fixtures after the international break will be crucial in determining whether their Carabao Cup heartbreak is merely a blip or a sign of deeper troubles. With key players needing rest and fresh impetus required, Slot must find a way to reignite his squad’s form. The Premier League title is still Liverpool’s to lose, but their recent struggles suggest that it might not be the straightforward procession many expected. The pressure is on Slot to ensure his team does not falter at the finish line.

