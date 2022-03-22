Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus next summer, confirms CEO

    Paulo Dybala has enjoyed a successful spell at Juventus since 2015. However, he is set to leave the club next summer on a free transfer.

    After months of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that Argentine striker Paulo Dybala will be leaving Juventus next summer. He has enjoyed a successful spell in Turin since 2015. Maurizio Arrivabene, Juventus CEO, has confirmed the development, stating that Dybala will be leaving on a free transfer next summer as his contract expires in June 2022.

    Since 2015, Dybala has netted 283 goals for Juventus in 113 matches across tournaments. Moving from Palermo for €40million, he has managed to win 15 domestic titles, besides finishing as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) runner-up in 2016-17. Overall, he has 415 goals to his name in 151 games across competitions.

    According to tuttomercatoweb.com, Arrivabene said on the development, "The most important change is that Juventus has not renewed Paulo Dybala's contract. With the transfer market, I reiterated it: the approach was sincere. With the signings made in January, with the arrival of [Dusan] Vlahovic, Paulo's position is not what it was anymore at the centre of the project. That is why we preferred to make this kind of decision."

    "The parameters were different. I had already talked about it; no one has ever questioned Paulo's ability. There were considerations on appearances, contract length and financial considerations. We had to make our choices in January, we made them, we got here," added Arrivabene.

    "For Juventus, it would have been easy to make a lower offer, but it would have been disrespectful towards Paulo. The decision has been made. Today's meeting was friendly, clear and respectful," Arrivabene concluded. Dybala has been targetted by some English Premier League (EPL) clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United being the frontrunners. At the same time, he is apparently interested in joining Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

