South Africa reached a strong 156/2 at tea on Day 1 of the second Test against India, driven by an unbeaten 73-run stand between captain Temba Bavuma (36*) and Tristan Stubbs (32*). Bavuma also completed 1000 runs as SA's Test captain.

South Africa continues to show brilliant batting performance after an unbeaten 73-run partnership between captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs put the visitors on top at the stroke of lunch in the ongoing second and final Test against Team India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At the end of the second session on Day 1, Proteas are 156/2 in 55 overs, with Bavuma (36* off 86 balls) and Stubbs (32* off 82 balls) staying solid at the crease.

Proteas dominate second session

South Africa started their session at 82/1 with Rickelton and Bavuma at the crease. Kuldeep Yadav provided an early breakthrough after the Tea break, removing opener Ryan Rickelton (35 off 82 balls) during the 28th over of the first innings.

After Rickelton's departure, Stubbs and captain Bavuma steadied the ship with a superb, unbeaten third-wicket stand. At the start of their innings, both batters were cautious and were carefully watching the conditions.

Bavuma, Stubbs attack bowlers

Once set at the crease, Bavuma and Stubbs started to capitalise and attacked to keep the scoreboard ticking. During the 33rd over, Stubbs slammed two boundaries against speedster Siraj, whereas Bavuma hammered back-to-back fours against the Indian seamer during the 37th over, showcasing the sign of aggression.

During the fifth delivery of the 42nd over, Stubbs hammered his first six against Kuldeep Yadav.

Key moments in the partnership

Team India took their first DRS during the fifth delivery of the 45th over. Bavuma, who attempted to play a sweep shot against Ravindra Jadeja, was wrapped on to his pads. The on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, and India decided to challenge the decision. The replays confirmed the ball missed the leg stump, and India lost their first review as Bavuma survived.

The right-handed batter Bavuma also completed 1000 runs in Tests as captain during the 50th over. The veteran is the ninth South African to do so in this format. Bavuma is the joint-second-fastest for SA, alongside Dudley Nourse, and is only behind Graeme Smith (17 innings).

Stubbs and Bavuma kept ticking the scoreboard as visitors reached a strong post at 156/2 at tea in this historic Guwahati Test.

First session recap

Earlier, Proteas made 82/1 in the first session after opting to bat first. The opening stand of Aiden Markram and Rickelton was ended by Jasprit Bumrah, who castled Markram's wicket, removing him for an 81-ball 38, with five fours.

Historic Guwahati Test

This is the first time Guwahati has hosted an international Test match. The wicket has offered a good bounce, and the Proteas are making full use of it. India is 1-0 behind in the ongoing two-match Test series.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj. (ANI)