Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikhat Zareen dominates with second title, Lovlina Borgohain grasps maiden World Championships gold

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    The Boxing World Championships are currently happening in New Delhi. While Nikhat Zareen pocketed her second gold in the event, Lovlina Borgohain moved on from bronze to capture her maiden gold.

    Image credit: PTI

    Nikhat Zareen grew in stature as she added a second world title to her swelling trophy cabinet. At the same time, Lovlina Borgohain broke her 'bronze jinx' to claim her maiden gold medal at the marquee event in New Delhi on Sunday. Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam by a 5-0 verdict to take the light flyweight title in front of a packed home crowd at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

    Two-time bronze medallist Lovlina, on the other hand, defeated two-time Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia 5-2 to win her maiden world title. With the win, Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious tournament title twice.

    "I am thrilled that I have become a world champion for the second time, especially in an Olympic category," Nikhat, who won the 52kg title last year, said after her bout. The first bout of the day between the two Asians was an exciting affair that went down to the wire.

    ALSO READ: Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023, defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

    "Today's bout was the toughest for me, she is an Asian champion, and my next target is Asian Games, and I might meet her. So, I will work hard. It was a roller coaster bout. She got a warning, and I got a warning. She got to count, and so did I, but I went all out," Nikhat said.

    Nikhat, who has moved down from her preferred 52kg, looked tentative initially as Tam was the first to attack. But, after a few seconds, the home favourite leapt forward to attack. She then landed two right hooks, followed by straight jabs. Tam was handed a penalty point for clinching further, tilting the result in Nikhat's favour as she took the first three minutes by a unanimous verdict.

    But Tam made a strong comeback as she launched into attack mode. The southpaw landed several punches, forcing Nikhat to play with her head down, earning her a penalty point. The Vietnamese managed to take the round 3-2. In the final three minutes, both boxers risked and attacked each other relentlessly.

    ALSO READ: MC Mary Kom targets Asian Games swansong ahead of forced retirement next year

    If Nikhat's powerful right cross forced the referee to give Tam the eight count, Tam's jab compelled the referee to do the same to the Indian. "This is the first major competition in this category after the Commonwealth Games, which did not have much competition. But here, countries from all over the world competed and had back-to-back matches. Also, my body was slow in some matches. I will learn from these experiences and try to become stronger," said Nikhat, who has already qualified for the Asian Games (AG).

    Image credit: PTI

    Maiden world title for Lovlina
    Eyeing her maiden gold medal, Lovlina, who has moved to the middleweight category as her 69kg doesn't feature in the Olympics, started the bout from a distance. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist looked to use her slight height advantage in the opening round. She used her reach to land accurate jabs. Parker, too, was genuine with her punches. But, Lovlina managed to take the first round 3-2.

    Lovlina changed her strategy in the second round, switching to playing from a close range. The change in the game plan did not work for her, and Parker had better access and launched a series of attacks on the Indian to take the round 4-1. The final round was played on an even keel, and the bout was sent for review, with Lovina emerging winner.

    ALSO WATCH: Shiv Shastri Balboa Trailer - Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta starrer gives glimpses of an emotional roller coaster

    "It was the final, so there was stress, but I tried to play as the coaches said. I was only sometimes successful, but I am happy to win the gold and make India proud. We planned to play the second round from a closer range and the final round from afar. Coaches had told me 'dur se khelna' [play from a distance]," Lovlina said after the bout.

    The gold came after Lovlina made early-round exits at the World Championships and CWG last year. However, since bulking up to 75kg, it is Lovlina's fourth title. She won the National Games, National Championship and the Asian Championships. Although she is self-admittedly still adapting to the category, the hope is that she can book an Olympic berth at the Asian Games later this year.

    Image credit: PTI

    Matching best gold medal count
    With Nikhat and Lovlina winning their bouts, it has been a golden weekend for India. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions in their respective weight categories on Saturday. Hosts India matched their best-ever performance in gold medals, though the country did not win any silver or bronze this time. India had won four golds in the 2006 edition at home, the country's best-ever performance with eight medals, including a silver.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI announces Team India contracts ahead of IPL; KL Rahul demoted to Grabe B, Jadeja promoted to A+

    BCCI announces annual player contracts ahead of IPL 2023; KL Rahul demoted to Grade B, Jadeja promoted to A+

    WPL 2023 Final, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hand MI easy title success against DC; Twitter jubilant-ayh

    WPL 2023 Final: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hand MI easy title success against DC; Twitter jubilant

    IPL 2023: Did Yuzvendra Chahal try to attack Rajasthan Royals RR support staff assistant coach Trevor Penney? (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Did Yuzvendra Chahal try to attack Rajasthan Royals' support staff? (WATCH)

    football Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say-ayh

    Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say

    IPL 2023: Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic - Chris Gayle-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic' - Chris Gayle

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie Nick Jonas exhibits daddy-daughter matching shoes RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie; Nick Jonas exhibits ‘daddy-daughter’ matching shoes

    2 people shot at Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County; authorities rule out hate crime

    2 people shot at Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County; authorities rule out hate crime

    OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style RBA

    OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style

    Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute RBA

    Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute

    Summer food for dogs: Mangoes to Buttermilk-7 things that can keep your furry babies cool and comfortable RBA

    Summer food for dogs: Mangoes to Buttermilk-7 things that can keep your furry babies cool and comfortable

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon