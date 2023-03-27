Nikhat Zareen dominates with second title, Lovlina Borgohain grasps maiden World Championships gold

The Boxing World Championships are currently happening in New Delhi. While Nikhat Zareen pocketed her second gold in the event, Lovlina Borgohain moved on from bronze to capture her maiden gold.

Image credit: PTI

Nikhat Zareen grew in stature as she added a second world title to her swelling trophy cabinet. At the same time, Lovlina Borgohain broke her 'bronze jinx' to claim her maiden gold medal at the marquee event in New Delhi on Sunday. Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam by a 5-0 verdict to take the light flyweight title in front of a packed home crowd at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Two-time bronze medallist Lovlina, on the other hand, defeated two-time Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia 5-2 to win her maiden world title. With the win, Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious tournament title twice.

"I am thrilled that I have become a world champion for the second time, especially in an Olympic category," Nikhat, who won the 52kg title last year, said after her bout. The first bout of the day between the two Asians was an exciting affair that went down to the wire.

"Today's bout was the toughest for me, she is an Asian champion, and my next target is Asian Games, and I might meet her. So, I will work hard. It was a roller coaster bout. She got a warning, and I got a warning. She got to count, and so did I, but I went all out," Nikhat said.

Nikhat, who has moved down from her preferred 52kg, looked tentative initially as Tam was the first to attack. But, after a few seconds, the home favourite leapt forward to attack. She then landed two right hooks, followed by straight jabs. Tam was handed a penalty point for clinching further, tilting the result in Nikhat's favour as she took the first three minutes by a unanimous verdict.

But Tam made a strong comeback as she launched into attack mode. The southpaw landed several punches, forcing Nikhat to play with her head down, earning her a penalty point. The Vietnamese managed to take the round 3-2. In the final three minutes, both boxers risked and attacked each other relentlessly.

If Nikhat's powerful right cross forced the referee to give Tam the eight count, Tam's jab compelled the referee to do the same to the Indian. "This is the first major competition in this category after the Commonwealth Games, which did not have much competition. But here, countries from all over the world competed and had back-to-back matches. Also, my body was slow in some matches. I will learn from these experiences and try to become stronger," said Nikhat, who has already qualified for the Asian Games (AG).