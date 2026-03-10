Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More has announced the Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL), a professional T10 tennis-ball cricket league aimed at discovering raw talent from the streets and providing a platform for stardom without formal training.

Former India wicket-keeper and Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL) Selection Committee head Kiran More has expressed excitement about the opportunities the upcoming tennis ball league will create for grassroots cricketers across the country.

Welcoming aspiring players from across India, Kiran More said the league aims to provide a genuine platform for street cricketers and emerging talent who often do not get access to professional structures, according to a release.

"Hello to every gully cricketer, street cricket legend and cricket dreamer across India. As the Commissioner of the Beyond Reach Premier League and the Head of our Selection Committee, I'm thrilled to welcome you to India's most exciting professional T10 tennis-ball cricket league," Kiran More said.

Highlighting the league's grassroots focus, he added that BRPL is designed to discover raw talent from across the country. "This is not just another tournament; this is your stage. Imagine six electrifying zones across the nation where raw street talent will be scouted, rewarded and prepared for stardom. No fancy academy needed, no connections required -- just a level playing field where every player gets a shot at stardom and every fan gets an unforgettable experience," the BRPL league commissioner Kiran More said.

The league also has the backing of several prominent names in Indian cricket, including Aakash Chopra, Robin Uthappa and Manoj Tiwary. "Backed by cricket legends like Akash Chopra, Robin Uthappa and Manoj Tiwary, the BRPL is here to make dreams come true. Bharat ka khel, Bhartiyon ka sapna hai," More said.

Speaking about what selectors look for in players, Kiran More emphasised that a true match-winner brings multiple qualities to the field. "For a match-winner, you definitely need good skills. If you tick all three boxes -- batting, bowling and fielding -- along with the right mindset and body language, then you have a match-winner. If a team has 11 match-winners, that team becomes a champion," he said.

BRPL is open to aspiring and semi-professional cricketers aged 18-40, welcoming participants from 28 states and 8 Union Territories across India. (ANI)