    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023, defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

    Nitu Ghanghas defeated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the final of the 48kg category to win the gold medal at the Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023.
     

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    Nitu Ghanghas, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, a two-time Asian Championships bronze medalist, to secure the gold medal in the women's boxing finals on Saturday. Nitu Ghanghas, 22, was taking part in her second World Championship. She won 5-0 after a unanimous decision. It happened to be India’s first gold in the ongoing tournament.

    She began the World Championships match with an aggressive approach because it was her first time competing in the championship final. The Mongolian pulled off a few punches, but it was the Indian boxer who dominated in the first round. Nitu was in the lead following the first two rounds.

    Both Nitu and Lutsaikhan received one yellow card. Nitu delivered two punches in the final thirty seconds, which decided the outcome of the contest.

    Kang Doyeon of Korea was defeated in the opening round of the competition by Ghanghas. Thereafter, the 22-year-old defeated Tajikistan’s Qosimova Sumaiya in the second round. The Indian boxer eased past Japan’s Wada Madoka in the quarterfinal. However, her biggest victory came in the semi-final when she defeated Kazakhstan’s Alua Belkibekova 5-2.

    Ghanghas became the sixth Indian female to win a gold medal at Women's World Boxing and before her India's Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC and Nikhat Zareen have won gold's in the tournament. 

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
