3 Key Hints Pointing Toward Roman Reigns’ Bloodline Reunion Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42
Roman Reigns may reunite with the OG Bloodline soon. Recent WWE RAW confrontations, hints from CM Punk, and The Usos’ positioning all point toward a possible reunion storyline leading into WrestleMania 42.
CM Punk’s Heated Exchange With The Usos
On RAW, The Usos confronted CM Punk over his remarks about their family. Punk escalated matters by claiming Reigns had failed them and their lineage, referring to the twins as “Young Boys.” This provoked the Usos to attack the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Such a confrontation strongly hints at the Bloodline regrouping to eliminate Punk, who openly disrespected their heritage.
Punk’s Claim That Reigns Is Alone
During the March 2nd edition of RAW, Punk declared that Reigns had no one by his side - not his cousin, not his Wiseman, nobody. This statement was a major narrative cue, suggesting that the OG Bloodline could reunite to prove Punk wrong. The storyline appears to be building toward a WrestleMania showdown, with the faction cornering Punk to reassert dominance.
The Usos’ Current Positioning
Despite holding the World Tag Team Championships, The Usos are not locked into any major feud. Their involvement with The Vision remains in its early stages, leaving them open for a bigger storyline. This timing indicates WWE may be saving them for a Bloodline reunion angle, which could also set up a marquee title match for the Showcase of the Immortals.
