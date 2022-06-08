NBA teams grumbling about Golden State Warriors' spending advantage

Teams are grumbling about NBA's Golden State Warriors' spending advantage, as it will likely spend a historic tax bill soon.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

According to NBA cap expert bobby Mark, Golden State Warriors is projected to have a payroll of nearly $500 million after including luxury-tax penalties. According to ESPN's NBA Insider Zach Lowe, some of the Warriors' rivals have been "grumbling" about the "competitive spending advantage" over other teams. The Warriors dynasty was made thanks to some wise financial decisions by the front office combined with a hint of luck. The Warriors signed Steph Curry to a four-year extension after an injury-riddled season and gave the guard $44 million for four years. A contract he would swiftly outperform by winning two MVPs and a championship in the first three years of the deal.

Image credit: Getty

Curry being on such a bargain deal and a cap spike enabled the Warriors to sign Kevin Durant. With many Warriors players taking pay cuts, the Warriors signed all of their core players to max or near-max contracts in the next 2-3 years. After losing Kevin Durant, the Warriors still managed to get Andrew Wiggins and Johnathan Kuminga from his departure indirectly. ALSO READ: NBA 2022 - Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson's struggles in the Finals

Image credit: Getty

Per Lowe, the Warriors will soon have to consider contract extensions for Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and Gary Payton II. While the salary cap is $120 million, the Warriors may spend nearly $500 million. The NBA cap space rules are such that there is a cap on the money you can pay in free agency.

Image credit: Getty