LA Lakers' LeBron James clears NBA COVID protocols with negative tests; to play against LA Clippers

Legendary American basketball player LeBron James had reportedly tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. While his playing status had been put on hold, he has returned with a negative test since Tuesday. He has apparently come clean with eight negative COVID tests, thus clearing his name and is likely to play Los Angeles Lakers' next game, which happens to be a derby against LA Clippers.

During Thanksgiving week, the National Basketball Association (NBA) increased its testing procedure in the wake of the new variant of COVID, Omicron. Meanwhile, the NBA confirmed that James's positive test report was a result of a false positive, leading to him missing out on the Lakers' game against Sacramento Kings that Lakers won 117-92.

"In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments. As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result," said NBA in a statement.

As of Thursday, James did not practice with the Lakers squad since he was isolated as per the health and safety protocols. He had earlier revealed in September that he had been entirely vaccinated. Of the 23 Lakers matches this season, he has already missed 12 of them owing to injuries and suspension.