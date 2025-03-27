Liverpool's 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave?

Read Full Gallery

Liverpool face a 250 million-pound squad void as Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Van Dijk edge closer to potential exits, posing a major rebuilding challenge.

Can the Reds Survive Without Their Star Trio?

Liverpool are facing the prospect of a monumental squad overhaul this summer, with three of their biggest stars potentially departing Anfield for free. Gary Neville has warned that should Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk all leave at the end of the season, the Reds will be left with a "£250 million hole" in their squad that could prove difficult to fill.

A Quarter-Billion Pound Conundrum

Former Manchester United defender Neville sounded the alarm on the Stick to Football podcast, emphasizing the staggering challenge Liverpool could face if the trio departs. "At the end of the season, it will leave Liverpool a huge hole if those three players [Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold] leave on a free," Neville stated. "They won't have the money to replace them, and you could argue there is a quarter of a billion pounds in those three." "You're talking about one of the best strikers in Europe, one of the best centre-halves in Europe and one of the best right-backs in Europe. Even as good as Liverpool have been in recruitment, that is a quarter-billion-pound hole. They've been good at recruitment so they could replace them, but that is a hell of a thing for Arne Slot to have to deal with." Also read: Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH)

Real Madrid Closing in on Alexander-Arnold

The biggest immediate concern is the looming departure of Alexander-Arnold. Reports suggest Real Madrid are increasingly confident of securing the full-back’s services on a free transfer this summer. The 25-year-old, who has been with Liverpool since joining their academy at the age of six, has yet to agree to a contract extension, making his exit more likely by the day. Neville also took aim at Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), for allowing these key players to run down their contracts, calling it "unforgivable" in Alexander-Arnold's case. "Liverpool are the only club that are allowed to run a player's contract down to zero but are still doing okay. But he's [Jamie Carragher] explained it, so we're alright. Three of the best players in the world have got contracts running down, but Liverpool have done a great job of managing that – I'm sorry, I can't accept that. "With Trent, it's unforgivable. Whether you're going through a turbulence in the boardroom or not, if you're the owner of the club and you look at Trent two years ago, even if you have disruption in your sporting department, you look at him and think, 'We've got to sign him up, he's one of our own.'" The news has triggered an emotional reaction from Liverpool fans, with some taking drastic measures. A viral clip on social media platform X showed a supporter burning an Alexander-Arnold jersey, symbolizing the anger among some sections of the fanbase.

Uncertainty Over Salah and Van Dijk

Meanwhile, Salah’s future remains a major question mark. The Egyptian forward, who has continued to deliver world-class performances this season with 32 goals and 22 assists in 43 appearances, has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. His departure would leave a massive void in Liverpool’s attacking firepower. Van Dijk, the team’s defensive linchpin, is also in the final months of his contract, with no guarantees of an extension. If the Dutchman chooses to leave, it would strip the Reds of their most experienced leader at the back, adding further urgency to their defensive rebuilding plans. Should Van Dijk not extend his contract, he could face similar backlash from fans, just as Alexander-Arnold has in recent days.

What’s Next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are staring at a summer of upheaval. Even though the club has excelled in recruitment in recent years, replacing three of their best players in one window would be an enormous challenge. Should all three leave, Liverpool will need a combination of astute signings, tactical adjustments, and faith in emerging talents to mitigate the damage. However, as Neville pointed out, even the best recruitment strategies might struggle to cover such a substantial loss. Liverpool fans will now be hoping that at least one of their star players opts to stay. Otherwise, the club could find themselves in one of the most precarious positions in recent history, scrambling to rebuild a team that just months ago was competing for top honours. Also read: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

