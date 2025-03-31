user
IPL 2025: RR skipper Riyan Parag fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against CSK in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings.

ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

IPL released a statement on Monday to confirm that the Royals skipper breached the Code of Conduct and received a penalty as a result.

"Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025," IPL said in a statement.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement concluded.

Riyan becomes 2nd captain to be fined in IPL 2025

Riyan became the second captain to be fined in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. He incurred a similar fine for MI's slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans.

The gripping affair began with CSK winning the toss and putting the hosts to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to fall, but the Royals bounced back with an 82-run stand between Sanju Samson (20 in 16 balls, with a four and a six) and Nitish Rana (81 in 33 balls, with six fours and six fours).

Later on, skipper Riyan Parag (37 in 28 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end steady but kept running out of partners. His finishing touches propelled his side to a competitive 182/9 in their 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals won by 6 runs to open their account

During the run-chase, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra for a duck. A 46-run partnership between Rahul Tripathi (23 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad kept Chennai in the game.

Shivam Dube (18 in 10 balls, with a sole four and two sixes) and Vijay Shankar (nine in six balls) fell early, reducing CSK to 92/4. Gaikwad waged a lone war with his resilient 63 in 44 balls, with seven fours and a six, but his dismissal changed the game for CSK, leaving them tottering at 129/5 in 15.5 overs.

The onus fell on MS Dhoni (16 in 10 balls, with a four and a six) and Ravindra Jadeja (32* in 22 balls, with two fours a maximum) to turn back the clock and pull CSK out of a difficult situation. But Rajasthan's steady nerves ensured they got past the finishing line.

After two defeats on the trot, RR finally possess two points in front of their name and are at the ninth spot in the points table. CSK is in the seventh spot with a win and two losses.

