IPL 2025: Why MS Dhoni bats lower in the order? CSK coach Stephen Fleming REVEALS

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming put an end to speculations regarding veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni’s batting position in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

MS Dhoni’s batting position came under scanner when strolled out to bat at No.9 after Ravichandran Ashwin’s dismissal at 99/7 while chasing a 197-run target was set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. At that time, CSK required 98 off 28 balls to win the match, which was impossible even for Dhoni’s calibre. However, Dhoni smashed 30 off 16 balls, including two sixes and a four in the final over to take CSK to 142/8, reducing the margin to 50 runs at Chepauk.

In the match against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni walked out to bat at no.7 when Chennai Super Kings 54 off 25 balls to win the match. The 43-year-old struggled to make any difference in the 183-run chase. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja brought down the equation to 20 runs off 6 balls. On the first ball of the final over, MS Dhoni attempted for a six but Shimron Hetmyer took a catch at deep mid-wicket, leaving CSK seven runs short of achieving the target.

Stephen Fleming explains the reason behind Dhoni batting at lower order

Speaking at the press conference after Chennai Super Kings defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni’s struggle with knee issues prevented him from batting up the order. Therefore, his batting position will be decided as per the situation of the match and his fitness.

“Yeah, it's a time thing. MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick.” CSK coach said.

“So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that." he added.

Since IPL 2024, MS Dhoni has been batting at lower order due to knee injury. He was spotted wearing the knee cap last year, yet he played the entire season, amassing 161 runs at an average of 53.67 in 14 matches.

Stephen Fleming hails Dhoni’s leadership and wicketkeeping

Despite MS Dhoni’s limited batting opportunities due to knee problems, Stephen Fleming stated that legendary wicketkeeper-batter remains valuable to the CSK franchise while hailing his leadership and wicketkeeping.

"I said it last year [as well], he's too valuable to us - leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in nine, ten overs. He has actually never done that.” Fleming said.

“So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in." he added.

MS Dhoni is reportedly playing his last IPL season after being retained by CSK for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, given that he retired from international cricket for more than five years. Dhoni will be hoping to win his sixth IPL title, making him the joint-most successful player after Rohit Sharma in the history of the tournament.

