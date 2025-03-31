'BJP has failed Delhi': Atishi says 24-hour power supply crumbling under its rule

Read Full Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of increasing power cuts in the national capital since coming to power.

Taking a dig at the Rekha Gupta-led government, she claimed that the BJP is "not capable" of governing Delhi, which is why the city's 24-hour electricity supply model has failed.

"Since the BJP government took over in Delhi, power cuts have surged. Every day, people post about it on social media. Delhi government data shows a rise in outages across various areas since March 1," Atishi told reporters.

She further stated that under Arvind Kejriwal’s 10-year rule, the use of inverters and generators had nearly disappeared, but now people are facing power disruptions again.

The remarks came after residents of Jagatpur village, Burari, staged a protest against Delhi’s electricity department over prolonged power cuts. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for worsening the power situation.

Atishi also targeted the BJP over the Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2025, alleging that the party has failed to fulfill its election promise of transferring ₹2,500 to women’s accounts. She claimed that when AAP MLAs questioned the government about this in the Delhi Assembly, they were removed from the House.

"The BJP and PM Narendra Modi had promised ₹2,500 to Delhi’s women by March 8, but they have not fulfilled this promise. This clearly shows they had no intention of doing so and misled the people," Atishi said.

