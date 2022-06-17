Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I made Lionel Messi's only transfer!' - Former PSG Sporting Director Leonardo

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    Former Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Leonardo reflected on his time with the Parisian club, including the unlikely transfer of Lionel Messi.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In August 2021, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pulled off one of the biggest coups in football history when they signed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, a player who many thought would remain a one-club man. The mismanagement of Barcelona's finances combined with bad luck and strict guidelines in La Liga meant Barcelona had to let the most outstanding player in its club's history in August 2021. Despite Messi being willing to sign on a pay cut, the club wasn't allowed to sign the Argentine to a new contract due to their debts. Leonardo and PSG took full advantage of the situation, signing Messi to one of the most significant contracts.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In his recent interview with L'Equipe, the recently departed Leonardo reflected on his significant signings down the years [including the Messi signing]. The Brazilian said, "We had thought about it a lot, yes. We had talked about it, but Messi had never overthought about leaving Barcelona. It was the last moments before his arrival that were decisive."

    ALSO READ: New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly urges club to respect UEFA's financial fair play rules

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Afterwards, everything becomes a bit more normal, but you made Messi's only transfer in his career! Chronologically, there is Pele, Maradona, and Messi. He is on Olympus. So, when I take stock of my last three years, I see a Champions League final, a semi-final, the 10th league title, seven national trophies, and I signed Messi," added Leonardo.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "There are two significant moments for me, even if I don't like picking out the best. The first is the signing, on the same day, of [Marco] Verratti and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic [in 2012]. It was no coincidence that a youngster from the Italian second division and a world football star arrived simultaneously. The second is Messi. These are two huge dates," Leonardo concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: India loses 4th toss in a row, South Africa fields-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: India loses 4th toss in a row, South Africa fields

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    It stings that we didn't play to our potential - Boston Celtics rue missed opportunity in NBA Finals 2022-krn

    'It stings that we didn't play to our potential' - Celtics rue missed opportunity in NBA Finals 2022

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson call out critics as Golden State Warriors celebrate title win-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Curry and Thompson call out critics as Warriors celebrate title win

    Recent Stories

    New aircraft carrier Fujian gives China a tactical edge

    New aircraft carrier gives China a tactical edge in the region

    Watch Giant tsunami-like clouds leave internet puzzled-tgy

    Watch: Giant tsunami-like clouds leave internet puzzled

    Watch Traffic cops sweep away trap rocks from road for commuters-tgy

    Watch: Traffic cops sweep away trap rocks from road for commuters

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over

    9 HOT pictures: Malaika Arora dons backless-sexy gown; check it NOW RBA

    9 HOT pictures: Malaika Arora dons backless-sexy gown; check it NOW

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon