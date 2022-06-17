'I made Lionel Messi's only transfer!' - Former PSG Sporting Director Leonardo

Former Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Leonardo reflected on his time with the Parisian club, including the unlikely transfer of Lionel Messi.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In August 2021, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pulled off one of the biggest coups in football history when they signed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, a player who many thought would remain a one-club man. The mismanagement of Barcelona's finances combined with bad luck and strict guidelines in La Liga meant Barcelona had to let the most outstanding player in its club's history in August 2021. Despite Messi being willing to sign on a pay cut, the club wasn't allowed to sign the Argentine to a new contract due to their debts. Leonardo and PSG took full advantage of the situation, signing Messi to one of the most significant contracts.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In his recent interview with L'Equipe, the recently departed Leonardo reflected on his significant signings down the years [including the Messi signing]. The Brazilian said, "We had thought about it a lot, yes. We had talked about it, but Messi had never overthought about leaving Barcelona. It was the last moments before his arrival that were decisive." ALSO READ: New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly urges club to respect UEFA's financial fair play rules

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Afterwards, everything becomes a bit more normal, but you made Messi's only transfer in his career! Chronologically, there is Pele, Maradona, and Messi. He is on Olympus. So, when I take stock of my last three years, I see a Champions League final, a semi-final, the 10th league title, seven national trophies, and I signed Messi," added Leonardo.

Image Credit: Getty Images