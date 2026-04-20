Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy in the IPL has recently achieved exceptional consistency and one of the strongest win records among active captains.

With 59.30% win rate across seven seasons and 93 matches, Iyer has the best record as a captain in the history of the Indian Premier League, especially among active captains, making him one of the most successful leaders in the modern era. He surpassed legendary captains like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Virat Kohli in win percentage, becoming one of the most efficient captains in IPL history.

Shreyas Iyer’s success as a captain in IPL hasn’t been only on win percentage, but there are other strong aspects to his captaincy record as well.