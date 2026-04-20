How Did PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Achieve Best IPL Win Record as Captain? Explained
Shreyas Iyer has emerged as one of IPL most successful captains with best win rate among captains. He is the first to lead three franchises to IPL finals, combining tactical brilliance, batting under pressure and partnership with coach Ricky Ponting
Shreyas Iyer's IPL Captaincy Turns Into a Winning Legacy
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy in the IPL has recently achieved exceptional consistency and one of the strongest win records among active captains.
With 59.30% win rate across seven seasons and 93 matches, Iyer has the best record as a captain in the history of the Indian Premier League, especially among active captains, making him one of the most successful leaders in the modern era. He surpassed legendary captains like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Virat Kohli in win percentage, becoming one of the most efficient captains in IPL history.
Shreyas Iyer’s success as a captain in IPL hasn’t been only on win percentage, but there are other strong aspects to his captaincy record as well.
Three-Franchise Finalist
Shreyas Iyer’s success as a captain is highlighted by consistently leading multiple franchises to playoffs and even an IPL final, proving his strong leadership across teams. Iyer’s first major achievement as an IPL captain was leading Delhi Capitals to the first final in 2020, where they lost to the Mumbai Indians in the title clash.
In 2024, Iyer joined the list of Indian captains, including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and Hardik Pandya, to win the IPL title after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the triumph, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, ending their 10-year drought of winning the IPL trophy.
A year later, Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy brilliance guided Punjab Kings to their first-ever final since 2024, but they lost to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. With this, Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to lead three teams to an IPL final.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Consistency and Leadership – Shreyas Iyer’s Form Defines Punjab Kings' Campaign
Transformation of Punjab Kings
The acquisition of Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction and appointment as a captain have changed the fortunes of Punjab Kings, instilling a winning mentality, improving consistency, and taking the team from mid-table struggles to genuine title contenders in a short span.
Under Iyer’s captaincy, PBKS finished at the top of the points table in the last IPL season, with nine wins, 4 losses, and one no result, accumulating 19 points, and qualified for the playoffs, where they lost to RCB in the Qualifier 1 before defeating MI in the Qualifier 2, to storm into their first IPL final in over a decade,
In the ongoing IPL season, Punjab Kings are on a five-match unbeaten streak, showing strong form and consistency under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. Across two IPL seasons so far, Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab Kings in 22 matches, winning 15, with a win percentage of around 68%, including strong playoff performances and a consistent league-stage run.
Leading from the Front
Apart from being a calm, tactical leader, Shreyas Iyer has also contributed heavily with the bat in the middle order. Iyer has often shouldered the responsibility of anchoring the innings under pressure, accelerating when needed, and playing match-defining knocks that have guided DC, KKR, and now PBKS to crucial victories.
In 53 match wins as captain, Shreyas Iyer has aggregated 1712 runs, including 16 fifties, at an average of 43.89 and a strike rate of 150.09. Out of 3989 IPL runs, around 43% have come as captain, highlighting his consistent impact with the bat while leading his teams.
With the Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer has aggregated 633 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 63.3 and an impressive strike rate of 179.32 in 15 matches. Out of 812 runs as PBKS captain, Iyer has scored around 78% have come in winning causes, underlining his huge impact with the bat in successful matches and his ability to lead from the front.
Also Read: IPL: Iyer hails 'jaw-dropping' stand as PBKS extend unbeaten run
Strategic Partnership with Ricky Ponting
One of the key reasons behind Shreyas Iyer’s success as IPL captain has been his strong understanding with head coach Ricky Ponting. The duo had earlier worked together at the Delhi Capitals, leading the team to the first-ever final in 2020. In 2022, Iyer moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Ponting continued as a captain.
After three years, Iyer and Ponting reunited at the Punjab Kings in 2025, bringing their proven captain-coach partnership back together, which has played a key role in improving team balance, decision-making, and overall match strategy.
The strategic partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting has developed PBKS with a clear game plan, backed players with defined roles, and built a fearless, result-driven team culture that has significantly improved their consistency in the IPL.
Tactical Adaptability
Shreyas Iyer is often praised for his ability to adapt quickly to different match situations, rotate bowlers smartly, adjust batting order based on conditions, and make calm and effective decisions under pressure, which has strengthened his captaincy record in the IPL.
His trust in five specialist bowlers and proactive fielding placements has often helped Punjab Kings gain control in crucial phases of matches, especially in pressure situations, giving them a competitive edge in tight IPL encounters. Shreyas’s fielding setting is often attack-minded, using tight catching positions and smart field changes to build pressure and force mistakes from batters.
Shreyas Iyer’s tactical acumen has helped not only Punjab Kings but also Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders become more consistent, competitive, and successful in pressure situations across multiple IPL seasons.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Eoin Morgan lauds Punjab Kings' impressive batting depth
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