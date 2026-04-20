Eoin Morgan praised PBKS for their batting depth in IPL 2026, stating they are not reliant on a single star. He also hailed young sensation Priyansh Arya, who has been a key part of the team's unbeaten run to the top of the table.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan lauded the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their impressive batting depth, stating that the franchise has evolved into a side that is no longer overly dependent on a single match-winner in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Speaking on Star Sports during an IPL 2026 broadcast after PBKS' win by 54 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), JioStar expert Morgan underlined that the PBKS' batting lineup has reached a stage where collective contributions are driving results, rather than isolated performances from star players. The former cricketer pointed out that the team's dominant position in matches often allows them to post formidable totals regardless of individual failures. "Punjab Kings have reached a very strong position where they are no longer solely reliant on their Captain or a superstar to deliver every time. They were so far ahead in the game that individual contributions almost became secondary; such is their depth that they would likely have posted 230-240 regardless. This allows them to ease the pressure on key players like Shreyas Iyer. When the rest of the batting unit is firing, it strengthens the side further, even if some players haven't had much time at the crease," Morgan said.

Morgan on 'Fearless Prodigy' Priyansh Arya

Morgan further turned his attention to young batting sensation Priyansh Arya, who has been making headlines for his fearless and consistent approach at the crease. He praised Arya's clarity of thought and credited Punjab Kings' leadership group, including head coach Ricky Ponting, for backing a long-term development template. On Fearless Prodigy Priyansh Arya's batting approach in IPL 2026, Morgan said, 'It reflects a clear and confident mindset. He comes across as a transparent thinker who is making the most of his opportunities over time. This is not a short-term phase of form; it's part of a larger plan by Punjab Kings and Ricky Ponting, with a defined template in place. Priyansh Arya is undoubtedly a key component of that structure."

PBKS Unbeaten Atop Standings

PBKS are at the top of the table, unbeaten, with five wins and a no result, giving them 11 points. LSG is at the eighth spot in the points table with two wins and four losses.

Match Summary: PBKS vs LSG

PBKS raced to 254/7, with knocks from Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Connolly taking them to such a big score. LSG had their moments, with a 61-run opening stand between Ayush Badoni (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Marsh (40 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a counter-attack from Rishabh Pant (43 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes), but it was not enough.

With this win over LSG, PBKS became the first-ever team to stay unbeaten for the first six matches in an IPL campaign.