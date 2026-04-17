Shreyas Iyer has guided Punjab Kings to a dominant run in IPL 2026 with his exceptional batting and leadership, highlighted by a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians. His consistent high scores and success as PBKS captain have fueled growing demands for him to be considered for India's T20I captaincy.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has delivered yet another match-winning performance in the IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 16.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the captaincy of Iyer, Punjab Kings secured their fourth successive win of the season with an eight-wicket win over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. With a 196-run target, the visitors chased it down in 16.3 overs or 21 balls to spare. Prabhsimran Singh led the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 80 off 39 balls, including 11 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 205.13.

Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s innings of 66 off 35 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 188.57. His 139-run stand for the third wicket with Prabhsimran laid the foundation for Punjab Kings’ dominant chase, effectively taking the game away from Mumbai Indians despite a competitive total of 195/6.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer hails Prabhsimran's maturity after PBKS beat MI to go top

Shreyas Iyer in Sublime Form

Shreyas Iyer has been more than an asset for Punjab Kings since the INR 26.75 crore acquisition by the franchise, repaying the investment with consistent runs at the top as well as middle-order. In the last IPL season, Iyer was the highest run-getter for PBKS, amassing 604 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07 in 17 matches.

In the ongoing IPL season, Iyer’s consistency has been steady and impactful, with back-to-back crucial contributions that have strengthened PBKS’ top order. The 31-year-old didn’t have an ideal start to his second IPL season with the Punjab Kings, scoring 18 off 11 against the Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur.

However, Shreyas Iyer made a comeback with a 29-ball 50 against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. The PBKS’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain in Kolkata, and thus, Iyer couldn’t get a chance to bat. However, the right-handed batter returned to form strongly, scoring 69* and 66 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

Scroll to load tweet…

With three back-to-back fifties, Shreyas Iyer has surpassed the 200-run mark in the ongoing IPL season, amassing 203 runs at an average of 67.66 and 187.96. He is the only player to have recorded consecutive half-centuries in three successive innings for Punjab Kings this season, underlining his consistency and elite form in pressure situations.

Shreyas’s ability to convert starts into impactful innings has been one of the key factors behind Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run, further strengthening his reputation as the backbone of the team’s batting lineup in IPL 2026.

Captaincy Driving Punjab Kings’ Dominant Form

From 2015 to 2024, the Punjab Kings had nine different captains across 10 seasons, but none could take the team to the playoffs. The captaincy inconsistency often disrupted the team’s rhythm, making it difficult to establish a stable core or long-term strategy. However, the acquisition of Shreyas Iyer and appointing him as a captain for the IPL 2025 season has changed the fortunes of the PBKS.

Under Iyer's leadership, Punjab Kings finished at the top of the points table with 19 points and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The team lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 before defeating the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to qualify for the final. However, PBKS’s dream of winning the first IPL title was shattered after losing to the first-time champions RCB in the title clash.

Despite the defeat in the IPL 2025 final, Shreyas Iyer revived the belief that the Punjab Kings can compete at the highest level, instilling a winning mindset and long-term stability within the squad. The same belief and mindset have continued in IPL 2026, with PBKS showing strong consistency and confidence under his leadership.

With a five-match winning streak, including one no result, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings have carried forward their strong momentum in IPL 2026, showcasing consistency, confidence, and a well-balanced approach under his steady leadership.

With 14 wins and six losses under Iyer’s leadership across two seasons, PBKS, which was once known for inconsistency and frequent leadership changes, has now transformed into a more structured and confident unit, with a clear identity built around stability, disciplined execution, and strong leadership under Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MI needs to go back to drawing board, says Hardik Pandya

Calls for Shreyas Iyer as India’s T20I Captaincy Grow

Shreyas Iyer’s commendable leadership and consistency for the Punjab Kings across two seasons have led to increasing calls for his inclusion in discussions around India’s T20I captaincy. Despite being among the standout performers in the last IPL season, Iyer wasn’t included in India’s T20 World Cup plans.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts overwhelmingly backed Shreyas Iyer to be captain of India’s T20I team, lauding his tactical acumen, sharp captaincy, and his consistent performances in the IPL.

Others questioned his continued exclusion from the national setup and argued that his recent form and leadership record for Punjab Kings make him one of the strongest candidates for India’s white-ball captaincy, with several fans urging the selectors to reconsider his role in the T20I team immediately.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Shreyas Iyer has been out of India’s T20I setup since December 2023 and has been considered for ODIs, where he is the vice-captain. In his T20I career. Iyer has aggregated 1104 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12 in 51 matches.

It remains to be seen whether the BCCI selectors will include Shreyas Iyer in India’s 2028 T20 World Cup plans, given his strong IPL leadership form, which keeps him in contention for India’s T20I plans.