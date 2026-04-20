Shreyas Iyer hailed the 'jaw-dropping' partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly after PBKS beat LSG to continue their unbeaten run. The duo's 182-run stand helped PBKS post a massive 254/7.

Iyer hails 'jaw-dropping' partnership after record win

Following his side's win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer hailed the partnership of young batters Priyansh Arya and Aussie all-rounder Cooper Connolly and spoke on the importance of letting young players like them just go out and express themselves. PBKS continued their unbeaten run in the tournament, becoming the first-ever team to stay unbeaten for the first six matches in an IPL campaign. The 182-run stand between Priyansh (93) and Connolly (86) was a six-fest and a majestic display of power-hitting by two youngsters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Iyer said about the partnership, "Exceptional partnership, some shots were jaw-dropping. Hitting fast bowlers off the back foot straight. Composure in the middle overs was sensational."

Iyer said that there has been a six-hitting contest of sorts going on between these two youngsters and him, and the prize is his bat. "When you let players be themselves, I think they just deliver. That is our mantra. I do not tell them how to go about their specific innings; they have their patterns set. Ricky (Ponting, the head coach) motivates just before the game, I chip, boys come in and deliver," he added.

On team's bowling

On his team's bowling, he said, "The majority of our bowlers are international bowlers with immense experience. We have plans against certain batters; it is all about execution. They just should not get complacent."

PBKS on top, LSG languish

PBKS are at the top of the table, unbeaten, with five wins and a no result, giving them 11 points. LSG is at the eighth spot in the points table with two wins and four losses.

How the match unfolded

PBKS raced to 254/7, with knocks from Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Connolly (87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) taking them to such a big score. LSG had their moments, with a 61-run opening stand between Ayush Badoni (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Marsh (40 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a counter-attack from Rishabh Pant (43 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes), but it was not enough.