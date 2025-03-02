Harry Brook to Ben Duckett: 4 players who could replace Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain

As Jos Buttler renounced his white-ball captaincy duties, England Cricket selectors will look to new captain ahead of the series against West Indies in May-June.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jos Buttler’s stint as England’s white-ball captain officially came to an end after a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in their final group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. Buttler announced his decision to step down as England’s white-ball after the side suffered two successive defeats against Australia and Afghanistan. The Three Lions’ hopes of qualifying for the semifinal dashed after Afghanistan knocked them out of the tournament. Jos Buttler took up captaincy duties in white-ball format after Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket. The 34-year-old tasted first major success as a captain when he led England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2022. Also read: Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit However, under the leadership of Jos Buttler, England failed to defend their ODI World Cup triumph in 2023 and T20 World Cup title in 2024. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Jos Buttler-led side lost the white-ball series against India. Buttler’s captaincy came under heavy scrutiny after England failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy semifinal. As Jos Buttler renounced his white-ball captaincy duties, England Cricket selectors will look to new captain ahead of the series against West Indies in May-June. However, there are four strong contenders who are likely to take up England captaincy in white-ball format.

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Harry Brook Harry Brook was appointed as England vice-captain for the white-ball series against India and the Champions Trophy 2025. England Cricket selectors appointing Brook as Jos Buttler’s deputy was a hint that the youngster is likely to take up captaincy duties in T20Is and ODIs in the future. With Jos Buttler stepping down as a white-ball captain after England’s shocking exit from Champions Trophy, Harry Brook is expected to succeed Butter as the skipper of the white-ball team. Brook captained England in the five-match ODI series against Australia wherein he amassed 312 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 78 in five matches. Though Harry Brook has not been in a form of late, the 26-year-old is still regarded as one of England’s promising batters and is expected to take up a captaincy role if offered.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Phil Salt Phil Salt is likely to be one of the contenders to take up captaincy duties for white-ball cricket. Salt has captaincy credentials under his belt, having led Manchester Originals while being Jos Buttler’s deputy during The Hundred. Salt already has experience of leading England as he led The Three Lions in the T20I series against England last summer, which ended 1-1 draw. Phil Salt has not led any teams in domestic cricket. However, Salt’s aggressive batting and a leadership experience in franchise cricket can make him a viable option for white-ball captaincy. Since the Lancashire cricketer is a wicketkeeper, he could provide continuity behind the stumps if England selectors prefer to have a keeper-captain for limited overs.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Joe Root If England Cricket Board is looking for a revival in white-ball cricket over the next two years, keeping in T20 World Cup 2026 and ODI World Cup 2027, Joe Root could be a better captaincy option to lead the team through the tough transition period. Root led England in 64 Tests from 2017 to 2022, but stepped down from the role following a difficult run of results, especially The Ashes series. The 34-year-old did not lead England in white-ball format, but his extensive leadership experience in Test cricket could make him a strong candidate to guide England through the transition period. If England Cricket decides to return Joe Root for captaincy, he will be asked to lead only in ODIs as he is not in the scheme of things for the T20 format. One should not be surprised if Joe Root is picked as ODI captain.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Ben Duckett Another strong contender for England’s white-ball captaincy is none other than Ben Duckett. Duckett has emerged as one of the key players in England’s white-ball setup, known for his aggressive batting approach. Over the last couple of years, the 30-year-old developed himself into an all-format player. Duckett was Jos Buttler’s deputy for the ODI series against England in 2023. He already has captaincy experience of leading Welsh Fire in the Hundred for two seasons from 2021 and 2022. Duckett is reportedly to be part of the leadership group led by Jos Buttler, who resigned from his captaincy duties after England’s disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy. Ben Duckett was in good form during white-ball series against India and started off his Champions Trophy campaign with a brilliant 165 off 146 balls. Duckett is likely to succeed Jos Buttler ahead of the ODI series against West Indies in May.

Latest Videos