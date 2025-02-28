Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler on Friday stepped down from his role following the team’s disappointing exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler on Friday stepped down from his role following the team’s disappointing exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 34-year-old will lead the team one last time in their final group-stage match against South Africa on Saturday.

The decision comes in the wake of England’s shocking defeat to Afghanistan, which confirmed their elimination from the tournament and extended their losing streak to seven consecutive matches.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the team," Buttler said.

"Somebody will come and work along side Baz (McCullum) and take the the team better where it needs to be. This tournament was important for my captaincy, but results did not go our way. I feel it's the right time to step aside," he added.

Buttler, who took over the captaincy from Eoin Morgan in July 2022, led England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, England’s performances have sharply declined since then, culminating in back-to-back group-stage eliminations at major ICC events, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and now the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Under Buttler’s leadership, England played 58 white-ball matches, securing just 26 wins. The team’s struggles were highlighted by their semi-final exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup, followed by this latest failure in the Champions Trophy.

