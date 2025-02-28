Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler on Friday stepped down from his role following the team’s disappointing exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

BREAKING Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 8:10 PM IST

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler on Friday stepped down from his role following the team’s disappointing exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 34-year-old will lead the team one last time in their final group-stage match against South Africa on Saturday.

The decision comes in the wake of England’s shocking defeat to Afghanistan, which confirmed their elimination from the tournament and extended their losing streak to seven consecutive matches.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: How Virat Kohli changed his batting technique to return to form after Australia tour?

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the team," Buttler said.

"Somebody will come and work along side Baz (McCullum) and take the the team better where it needs to be. This tournament was important for my captaincy, but results did not go our way. I feel it's the right time to step aside," he added.

Buttler, who took over the captaincy from Eoin Morgan in July 2022, led England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, England’s performances have sharply declined since then, culminating in back-to-back group-stage eliminations at major ICC events, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and now the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Under Buttler’s leadership, England played 58 white-ball matches, securing just 26 wins. The team’s struggles were highlighted by their semi-final exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup, followed by this latest failure in the Champions Trophy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat dmn

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken HRD

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

India vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of 300th ODI milestone snt

India vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of 300th ODI milestone

Peace at borders: Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH) HRD

'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Manipur Governor extends deadline for surrendering looted voluntary arms and weapons ddr

Manipur extends deadline for surrendering illegal arms as security forces recover weapons

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations ddr

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat dmn

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat

Pakistani Hindu man abducted on way to India, rights group condemns continuous abduction of minorities dmn

Pakistani Hindu man abducted on way to India, rights group condemns continuous abduction of minorities

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon