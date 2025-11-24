Image Credit : Getty

Tottenham’s decision to revert to a back three for the first time since the UEFA Super Cup proved costly. Unlike that night of high pressing and ambition, Spurs looked timid and unconvincing against Arsenal. The formation itself was not the issue, but the lack of intent was glaring.

Spurs failed to register a single shot in the first half, with centre‑backs pushed forward for free‑kicks deep in their own half and players wasting time from the opening whistle. These were tactics suited for protecting a lead late in a match, not for ninety minutes against their fiercest rivals. Once Arsenal broke through after 36 minutes, the contest was effectively over.