- Home
- Sports
- 5 Brutal Lessons Tottenham Learned in North London Derby as Frank’s Setup Crumbles Against Arsenal
5 Brutal Lessons Tottenham Learned in North London Derby as Frank’s Setup Crumbles Against Arsenal
Tottenham’s derby defeat exposed tactical flaws, poor discipline and fading away form. Discover the five biggest lessons Spurs must face.
Tactical Gamble That Backfired
Tottenham’s decision to revert to a back three for the first time since the UEFA Super Cup proved costly. Unlike that night of high pressing and ambition, Spurs looked timid and unconvincing against Arsenal. The formation itself was not the issue, but the lack of intent was glaring.
Spurs failed to register a single shot in the first half, with centre‑backs pushed forward for free‑kicks deep in their own half and players wasting time from the opening whistle. These were tactics suited for protecting a lead late in a match, not for ninety minutes against their fiercest rivals. Once Arsenal broke through after 36 minutes, the contest was effectively over.
Frank’s Tactical Setup Exposed
Thomas Frank’s five‑man defensive line was designed to absorb pressure, but Arsenal’s relentless pressing dismantled it with ease. Spurs struggled to build from the back, resorting to long balls and misplaced passes.
Even after switching to a back four in the second half, the improvement was negligible. Richarlison’s long‑range strike was the only bright moment in attack, but it did little to mask the overall failure of the system. Questions surrounding Frank’s tactical approach have intensified, with confidence in his methods dwindling after such a heavy defeat.
Discipline Issues Add to Woes
Cristian Romero’s suspension compounds Tottenham’s problems. Booked for dissent in the second half, the captain picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, ruling him out of the upcoming clash with Fulham. It was a needless booking that highlighted poor discipline at a crucial time. Spurs now face the challenge of trying to secure their first home league win since the opening week without their leader at the back. For a side already struggling with confidence, Romero’s absence is a significant blow.
Away Form Crashes to Earth
Spurs arrived at the Emirates boasting the best away record in the league, with only one previous defeat on the road. That record offered hope, but it collapsed in dramatic fashion. By full‑time, barely a hundred fans remained in the away end, a stark contrast to the optimism that had accompanied their travels earlier in the season.
The strong away form had masked deeper problems, but with Newcastle next on the schedule, the challenge only grows tougher. If Manchester United secure a point against Everton, Spurs could slip to tenth, leaving the table looking increasingly bleak.
Lack of Fight and Passion
Beyond tactics, the players themselves must take responsibility. The derby performance was toothless, with Spurs losing duels, being outrun, and failing to stick to any coherent plan. Destiny Udogie battled hard against Bukayo Saka, Joao Palhinha impressed with his commitment in midfield, and Guglielmo Vicario made several saves despite poor distribution.
Yet these isolated efforts were not enough to mask the collective lack of fight. In a derby, fans expect pride and passion even in defeat, but Spurs offered little of either, leaving supporters frustrated and disillusioned.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.