England coach Brendon McCullum urged fans to “keep the faith” after a heavy Perth defeat, insisting England won’t abandon their aggressive Bazball approach despite another costly batting collapse in Australia.

Coach Brendon McCullum urged England fans to "keep the faith" and said there would be no change in approach after their humiliating capitulation in the first Ashes Test in Perth. England suffered an eight-wicket defeat inside two days after their cavalier attacking game, dubbed "Bazball" after the coach's nickname, backfired.

Batting collapses coupled with Travis Head's sensational 69-ball century condemned England to yet another defeat in Australia.

It left the visitors facing an uphill task to regain the Ashes with four Tests still to go, the second a day-night match in Brisbane on December 4.

England were savaged back home following the defeat on Saturday.

McCullum’s Message: Stay Calm and Believe

"Keep the faith," the New Zealander McCullum said, asked by reporters what his message would be to England fans.

"Sometimes we get beaten and it looks pretty ugly, but there are times when having that type of mentality allows us to still believe in our abilities when we step out to play.

"There are times we don't get it right, but we have to believe in what we believe in because it gives us the best chance.

"Just because we are one down in the series doesn't change what we believe in.

"We have to stay calm, stay together, and plot our way back into this series, as we have done before."

Since last claiming an Ashes series in Australia 15 years ago, England have now lost 14 Tests, drawn two and won none in Australia.

They had a perfect opportunity in Perth to snap the dire streak and earn a psychological advantage heading into the pink-ball encounter in Brisbane.

But after reaching 160-5 the tourists lost five wickets for 12 runs to be bowled out for 172 on day one before regaining the advantage after dismissing Australia for 132.

They were on track for a big lead after reaching 65-1 in their second innings, but again threw away five wickets in quick succession to leave Australia chasing 205, which they achieved with ease.

